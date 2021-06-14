Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams celebrating summer with free scoops

Jeni’s has seven Atlanta-area locations. They include one in the Westside Provisions District, the Alpharetta mixed-use development Avalon and another at Krog Street Market.

According to the website, opening the Krog Street location was fitting since Jeni Britton Bauer founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in the 150+-year-old public market, North Market in Columbus, Ohio.

The craft ice cream spot opened in 2002. That came after Bauer’s first ice cream shop, Scream, laid the foundation for the nationwide Jeni’s.

Although the shop is named for “splendid ice creams,” Jeni’s also sells sorbet and frozen yogurt. It also has non-dairy ice creams with a coconut cream base. Additionally, pints are sold locally in Savi Provisions and Candler Park Market. Nationally, it can be purchased in Target, Whole Foods Market and Publix.

First Day of Summer Party

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Monday, June 21

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (various locations in Atlanta, Alpharetta)

Cost: Free