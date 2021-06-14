Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams celebrating summer with free scoops

I scream, you scream, we all scream for free ice cream!
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is welcoming summer by giving customers a free treat.
“Save the date! Join us at scoop shops nationwide on Monday, June 21, from 7 p.m. to close, as we party like it’s the first day of summer—cause it is! We’ll be serving free scoops, plus some surprise Jeni’s summer swag that’ll have you warm-weather ready,” the artisan shop wrote in a Facebook post.
While the shops get ready for the event, they’ll be closed during the day. Customers who want their ice cream fix early should visit ahead of time.
“We can’t wait to welcome you all back into our scoop shops! This is going to be the kickoff celebration summer deserves,” the shop said. The event pages also noted a “sunny and bright dairy-free flavor will be making a comeback, too.”
Jeni’s has seven Atlanta-area locations. They include one in the Westside Provisions District, the Alpharetta mixed-use development Avalon and another at Krog Street Market.
According to the website, opening the Krog Street location was fitting since Jeni Britton Bauer founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in the 150+-year-old public market, North Market in Columbus, Ohio.
The craft ice cream spot opened in 2002. That came after Bauer’s first ice cream shop, Scream, laid the foundation for the nationwide Jeni’s.
Although the shop is named for “splendid ice creams,” Jeni’s also sells sorbet and frozen yogurt. It also has non-dairy ice creams with a coconut cream base. Additionally, pints are sold locally in Savi Provisions and Candler Park Market. Nationally, it can be purchased in Target, Whole Foods Market and Publix.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Monday, June 21
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (various locations in Atlanta, Alpharetta)
Cost: Free