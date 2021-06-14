Website says cake at this Atlanta bakery is best in Georgia

You can’t have your cake and eat it, too. If you prefer to eat your cake, head to a Rhodes Family Bakery for what Eat This, Not That says is the best cake in Georgia.
“Baking the perfect cake takes top-notch culinary skills, but it’s also an art form,” the website wrote in its roundup of the best cake in each state. “Cake shops offer custom-made cakes that are often so ornate and gorgeous that it seems like a crime to slice into them. Someone has got to dig in and enjoy that first piece, though.”
Georgia’s best is the caramel cake at Rhodes.
This isn’t the choice of just Eat This, Not That, however. In 2018, the Food Network also crowned Rhodes’ caramel cake best in the state.
“According to the Food Network, Rhodes still uses a recipe for the cake that was created and perfected by Magdaline (Rhodes). Now third-generation bakers are making the delicious icing with sugar, shortening, corn syrup and evaporated milk, then dripping that icing over white cake.”
To make ends meet during the Great Depression, Magdaline Rhodes, an Atlanta native, began selling baked goods out of her home, the bakery’s website states.
“By 1934, demand for her cakes and cookies had outgrown her small kitchen. With the help of her son, George Rhodes Jr., the family opened a store on Piedmont Road. In 1953, Rhodes Bakery moved to a new facility on Cheshire Bridge Road, making it the first free-standing bakery in the Southeast,” according to the Rhodes website.
The bakery opened its second location in Roswell in 1997.
Rhodes Family Bakery
Atlanta: 1783 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, (404) 876-3783
Roswell: 880 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076, (770) 649-1119
Temporary pandemic hours:
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.