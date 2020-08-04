Your work from home setup may cause back, shoulder injuries

Explore What you need to know about participating in coronavirus vaccine trials

“You can go home but you aren’t allowed to take the monitor, chair and most office equipment,” Davis said. “You can use your laptop from home, but it is designed to be a short-term option. It should be used for a few hours while traveling. It is not meant to be used for eight or nine hours each day.”

Davis conducted research that surveyed nearly 850 people working remotely. In his assessment, Davis found many people had chairs that were either too high or too low. He also found that 69% of people working from home did not have proper back support on their chairs and even more did not have adequate lumbar support.

“The position of a computer monitor was often too low or off to the side. Three quarters of monitors were laptops, which were too low relative to the workers’ eye height,” Davis’ study found.

But to make your work from home setup more ergonomically sound, you don’t have to shell out big bucks.

Davis recommends things like placing a pillow on your chair to elevate yourself to the right height, using a rolled towel as lumbar support and placing a pillow under your laptop when using it on your lap, so it isn’t too low.