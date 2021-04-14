Atlanta couple goes viral with five-ring marriage proposal

What do you get when you add five diamond rings, one helicopter ride, a few family and friends, and two people in love? The answer is: a marriage proposal that goes viral.
Brittney Miller thought she and her boyfriend, William Hunn, were flying off to a wine tasting on Easter weekend. Their helicopter landed atop the Park Pavilion building instead, and Miller saw family and friends approaching.
“When I saw them come up to the rooftop, my heart just dropped ... all I could think was, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s about to happen, it’s about to happen,’” Miller told NBC News.
The proposal was captured on video the couple posted to their Instagram accounts.
“I didn’t know what love was ... until you came back into my life,” Hunn told Miller. “Not only did you help me realize that I don’t want to live without you, but I realize I can’t live without you.”
As Hunn gets down on one knee, he is handed a display of five diamond rings.
Credit: Instagram
“Brittney Michelle Miller, will you marry me?” he asks, presenting her with the display.
Her answer? “Absolutely.”
Miller chose the ring in the middle, which, coincidentally, Hunn had been using for a month to create a video. Each day he would record himself holding up the ring whenever Miller had her back to him.
Although the two have been dating only about a year, they have been good friends for a decade, having met at Clark Atlanta University.