Atlanta couple goes viral with five-ring marriage proposal

“I didn’t know what love was ... until you came back into my life,” Hunn told Miller. “Not only did you help me realize that I don’t want to live without you, but I realize I can’t live without you.”

As Hunn gets down on one knee, he is handed a display of five diamond rings.

Brittney Miller shows off all five diamond rings William Hunn used to propose. Credit: Instagram Credit: Instagram

“Brittney Michelle Miller, will you marry me?” he asks, presenting her with the display.

Her answer? “Absolutely.”

Miller chose the ring in the middle, which, coincidentally, Hunn had been using for a month to create a video. Each day he would record himself holding up the ring whenever Miller had her back to him.

Although the two have been dating only about a year, they have been good friends for a decade, having met at Clark Atlanta University.