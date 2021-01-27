Front-line worker’s $75K dream wedding a gift from Atlanta vendors

“This was meant to be, it was written in the stars, it was destiny,” Horton said, according to Fox 5.

“We can’t say thank you enough. We are really grateful and honored that you all gave this chance and chose us,” Archer added.

The couple’s photos — before and during the wedding — were courtesy of Glorious Moments.

Courtney Laramore, owner of Miss Milly’s Event Rental & Design, came up with the contest after a nurse detected a heart murmur in her young son.

The murmur turned out to be a congenital heart defect that was caught in time for treatment.

The contest was Laramore’s way of giving back.

“We don’t know who that nurse was; we want to pay it forward, and that’s why we’re giving away a wedding to an essential worker,” she said.

