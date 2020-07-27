Annual event to clean up Chattahoochee River seeks volunteers

This year’s clean-up effort, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, will be tweaked slightly to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak. Volunteers are asked to wear a mask and maintain six feet from others. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided.

In the decade since the group started holding the annual event, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says it has removed 113 tons of waste from the watershed, thanks to the help of 5,600 volunteers.