Annual event to clean up Chattahoochee River seeks volunteers

For the 10th straight year, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper will bring volunteers together in an attempt to clean up the watershed in an event known as “sweep the hooch.”
This year’s clean-up effort, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, will be tweaked slightly to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak. Volunteers are asked to wear a mask and maintain six feet from others. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided.
In the decade since the group started holding the annual event, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says it has removed 113 tons of waste from the watershed, thanks to the help of 5,600 volunteers.
“Despite all the success we’ve had in past years, trash continues to plague the Chattahoochee River,” Tammy Bates, with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, said in a statement. “So much depends on the health of this waterway, so supporting cleanups like Sweep the Hooch along with CRK’s other water quality projects is absolutely vital.”
Those interested in partaking in Sweep the Hooch, can sign up online for one of three volunteer positions: walkers, waders and paddlers.
There will be 40 cleanup spots throughout the 100 miles and tributary, according to the website.
“With multiple sites throughout the Chattahoochee, Sweep the Hooch is the perfect opportunity to get out and give back to the river we all depend on,” according to a social post for the event. “This cleanup will take place outside, but social distancing measures will be encouraged. All volunteers will be required to wear face coverings. Hand sanitizer will be provided.”
More information on signing up to volunteer can be found here.
