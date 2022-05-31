Atlanta-based Pike Nurseries to host free gardening classes

To find a Pike Nursery near you and to register for any of the free classes being offered this June, visit pikenursery.com.

Here is a breakdown of the six courses being offered:

Sensational Seeds (Kids class)

Children will learn how seeds grow by planting seeds in ice creams cones to take home. The class will be held Wednesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Succulents

Gardeners will learn how to identify the different kinds of succulents and cacti, how to properly care for them and how to best pair succulents together. The class will be held Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Herbs and the 5 Senses (Kids class)

Children will use sight, sound, taste and touch to learn about herbs and their uses. The class will be held Wednesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Garden Critters (Kids class)

The class will teach children about the beneficial creatures that live in gardens. It will be held Wednesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pet-Friendly Houseplants

The class will demonstrate which houseplants are the most pet friendly. The class will be held Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Bring on the Birds (Kids class)

Children will learn how to attract birds to their yards by creating take-home bird feeders. The class will be held Wednesday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.