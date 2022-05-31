ajc logo
X

Atlanta-based Pike Nurseries to host free gardening classes

Combined ShapeCaption
5 ways to optimize your garden space.Plant trees to ensure shade.Add flexible, multi-functional furniture. .Need an extra seat? Put those throw pillows to use. .Brick is classic and goes with a variety of architectural styles.Give your garden a signature style with ceramics.Add layers with rugs, potted flowers, and low-maintenance plants.

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
From succulents to garden critters, there’s a lot to learn at Pike Nurseries this month

Atlanta-based Pike Nurseries is hosting free gardening classes throughout June, and they are welcoming green thumbs of all ages.

The garden center will be hosting six different classes throughout the month, starting Wednesday, June 1, and ending Wednesday, June 22. The classes cover a variety of topics, with some of the courses focusing on young gardeners.

“Interactive sessions for children will cover a variety of topics from seeds to beneficial creatures that help gardens thrive,” Pike Nurseries said on its website.

There’s plenty for adults to learn too, as the nursery will be hosting classes on succulents and pet-friendly house plants for novice and more experienced gardeners.

ExploreTikTok viral: Watch this backyard swimming pool transform into a full-blown aquarium

“For grownups, Pike’s certified plant experts will share their knowledge about ever-popular succulents, as well as pet-friendly houseplants,” the company said. “Novice and experienced gardeners alike are invited to sharpen their skills through these engaging, free classes at all Pike Nurseries locations.”

To find a Pike Nursery near you and to register for any of the free classes being offered this June, visit pikenursery.com.

ExploreBringing nature inside: this year’s top home design trends

Here is a breakdown of the six courses being offered:

Sensational Seeds (Kids class)

Children will learn how seeds grow by planting seeds in ice creams cones to take home. The class will be held Wednesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Succulents

Gardeners will learn how to identify the different kinds of succulents and cacti, how to properly care for them and how to best pair succulents together. The class will be held Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Herbs and the 5 Senses (Kids class)

Children will use sight, sound, taste and touch to learn about herbs and their uses. The class will be held Wednesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Garden Critters (Kids class)

The class will teach children about the beneficial creatures that live in gardens. It will be held Wednesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pet-Friendly Houseplants

The class will demonstrate which houseplants are the most pet friendly. The class will be held Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Bring on the Birds (Kids class)

Children will learn how to attract birds to their yards by creating take-home bird feeders. The class will be held Wednesday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
The mainstreaming of gay businesses3h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
2h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
6h ago
Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI
13m ago
Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI
13m ago
Luxury staycations help Atlantans hit the reset button
4h ago
The Latest
Ultimate scam guide: How to avoid scams targeting Georgia’s older adults
4h ago
Best birding hotspots in Georgia
Movie about Jack’s conversion hits home
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top