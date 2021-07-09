Atlanta among the cheapest spots for summer travel

Metro Atlanta residents have seen that for themselves, opting to explore their city instead of flying out of state.

When hosting visitors, they’ll come to the city for popular tourist attractions including the Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola. Steeped in history, there’s also the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and The King Center.

“Sadly, the Visitor Center is still not open, but the area is still worth a visit,” a June 2021 Tripadvisor review said. “You can view all the outside attractions and across the street is the original Ebenezer Church and the King Center which has the Eternal Flame and burial tombs of Dr. and Mrs. King. Other historic sites are nearby and can be walked to. I found it a tranquil, thought-inspiring visit and would recommend it to any visitor to Atlanta.”

Other haunts include Little Five points, where you can see a massive OutKast mural, an ode to the local icons. The 33-mile Beltline features plenty of room for walking. You can also stop at breweries and restaurants along the way.