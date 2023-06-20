Apollo Nida denied early termination of probation

Apollo Nida — ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks’ — has had his request to end his probation early denied, as reported by Radar Online.

In 2014, Nida was accused of playing a pivotal role in a massive money laundering scheme through bank fraud and ID theft. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the scheme affected more than “50 individuals to the tune of an estimated $2 million.”

Nida was facing 30 years in prison, but came to a plea agreement after giving up the names of his accomplices. That deal reduced his sentence to eight years imprisonment and five years probation. He was released from prison early in 2019, with his probation set to end in 2024.

Nida pleaded with the court to end his probation early because, he claimed, he’s is an in-demand entertainer whose career suffers from having restrictions on his travel.

Nida argued that his probation is “restricting,” and that he’s “sick of living this way.” At the same time, he argued that he’s changed and has genuinely become a better person. He said he had “maintained a stable residence with his now-wife and successfully transitioned into society. He has also established a great relationship with his children and spends time with them regularly.”

Prosecutors objected to the request, noting that while Nida has made some restitution payments, his victims are still owed $1.9 million. The court agreed and rejected Nida’s request.

Although he’s on probation, Nida is still able to sign on for new projects. Recently, he joined the cast of VH1′s “Couples Retreat” with his wife Sherien Almutfi.