BreakingNews
Alliance makes historic announcement with two new artistic directors
X

Apollo Nida denied early termination of probation

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
In 2014, Nida was facing 30 years in prison, but took a please deal only serving 8 years

Apollo Nida — ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks’ — has had his request to end his probation early denied, as reported by Radar Online.

In 2014, Nida was accused of playing a pivotal role in a massive money laundering scheme through bank fraud and ID theft. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the scheme affected more than “50 individuals to the tune of an estimated $2 million.”

ExploreLil Wayne says he can’t remember his own songs anymore due to memory loss

Nida was facing 30 years in prison, but came to a plea agreement after giving up the names of his accomplices. That deal reduced his sentence to eight years imprisonment and five years probation. He was released from prison early in 2019, with his probation set to end in 2024.

Nida pleaded with the court to end his probation early because, he claimed, he’s is an in-demand entertainer whose career suffers from having restrictions on his travel.

Nida argued that his probation is “restricting,” and that he’s “sick of living this way.” At the same time, he argued that he’s changed and has genuinely become a better person. He said he had “maintained a stable residence with his now-wife and successfully transitioned into society. He has also established a great relationship with his children and spends time with them regularly.”

Prosecutors objected to the request, noting that while Nida has made some restitution payments, his victims are still owed $1.9 million. The court agreed and rejected Nida’s request.

Explore5 must-see movies for Pride month

Although he’s on probation, Nida is still able to sign on for new projects. Recently, he joined the cast of VH1′s “Couples Retreat” with his wife Sherien Almutfi.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Training center opponents file lawsuit asking for referendum petition be approved1h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
29m ago

Credit: AP

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in federal income tax and gun case
9m ago

Credit: Angie Moser for the AJC

Angie Harris fulfills family legacy as pitmaster at Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ
2h ago

Credit: Angie Moser for the AJC

Angie Harris fulfills family legacy as pitmaster at Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

The gift of a grandfather’s mandolin brings happiness and trouble
2h ago
The Latest

Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha ‘thought it would be funny’
24m ago
Morgue manager accused of selling ‘heads, brains skin and bones’ on black market
4h ago
Journey through Black history
Featured

Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
6h ago
Tropical Storm Bret moves west in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean...
10h ago
Tractor-trailer wreck closed ramp at Spaghetti Junction for hours
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top