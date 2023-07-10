Alpharetta restaurant has best fried chicken in nation, Yelp says

35 minutes ago
Two more Georgia restaurants rank in top 25

A few weeks ago, Yelp surprised everyone by declaring that Atlanta’s Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q has the best burger in the country. Well, be prepared to be surprised again.

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day (July 6), the rankings site posted the top 25 spots to get the best dish in the nation. Kimchi Red, a Korean restaurant in Alpharetta, was awarded the top spot. Even more impressive, Kimchi Red hasn’t even been open two years.

“Kimchi Red creates Korean food and Korean Fried Chicken with bold amazing flavors at grab-and-go speed,” its website states.

Kimchi Red sits between a Dunkin’ and a barber shop, along Old Milton Parkway, and has room for maybe 50 people if you squeeze in. But that’s OK, because the restaurant offers to-go ordering that’s ready fairly quickly.

Kimchi Red isn’t the only Atlanta restaurant to rank high on Yelp’s list.

South City Kitchen’s Midtown restaurant finished in the No. 5 spot.

“South City Kitchen Midtown serves Southern classics with a sophisticated spin from an iconic bungalow in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. Since opening more than two decades ago and changing the landscape of Southern cuisine and the Atlanta restaurant scene, we’ve been serving signature dishes like fried chicken and shrimp & grits alongside innovative, inspired regional cuisine,” its website states.

Georgia isn’t done yet, however. One more Peach State restaurant made Yelp’s list.

Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room in Savannah ranked No. 23.

The community tables, set for 10 people, “are crowded with platters of fried chicken and cornbread dressing, sweet potato souffle, black-eyed peas, okra gumbo, corn muffins and biscuits. The menu changes daily so regulars can have something different every day.”

To determine the top 25, Yelp said it focused on reviews that U.S. customers left in the year leading up to the second week in June. It “ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume, geographic representation, and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘fried chicken.’” For chain restaurants, only the top-rated location was included.

You can check out the full list here.

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
