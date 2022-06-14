VOTE: You decide who will sing the anthem before the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Before runners begin their 10K journey through Atlanta in a couple of weeks, they will stand with their hands on their hearts while the national anthem is sung. This has never changed, even when the race was virtual.
Now it’s time for you to decide who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on July 4th, and which child will perform before the Microsoft Peachtree Junior on July 3.
Atlanta Track Club and 11Alive whittled down all the entries in the “Oh, Say Can You Sing” contest to four finalists for the main race and two for the Peachtree Junior.
Voting for both contests closes at noon on Thursday, June 16. The winners will be announced on 11Alive News at noon Friday, June 17.
Here are your main race finalists, in alphabetical order:
Olivia Doucette
Sydney Eckart
Rachel Norman
Christopher Robinson II
» CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE
You can also vote for the child who will sing the anthem before the start of the Peachtree Jr. Here are your choices, in alphabetical order:
Tiffany Gonzalez
Kaitlyn Hendrix
