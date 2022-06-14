ajc logo
VOTE: You decide who will sing the anthem before the AJC Peachtree Road Race

The History of the National Anthem

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago
You can also vote for which kid sings ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ before Peachtree Jr. on July 3

Before runners begin their 10K journey through Atlanta in a couple of weeks, they will stand with their hands on their hearts while the national anthem is sung. This has never changed, even when the race was virtual.

Now it’s time for you to decide who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on July 4th, and which child will perform before the Microsoft Peachtree Junior on July 3.

ExploreVolunteers needed for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta Track Club and 11Alive whittled down all the entries in the “Oh, Say Can You Sing” contest to four finalists for the main race and two for the Peachtree Junior.

Voting for both contests closes at noon on Thursday, June 16. The winners will be announced on 11Alive News at noon Friday, June 17.

ExploreHow to check your lottery status for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Here are your main race finalists, in alphabetical order:

Olivia Doucette

Sydney Eckart

Rachel Norman

Christopher Robinson II

» CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: What to know about Peachtree Junior

You can also vote for the child who will sing the anthem before the start of the Peachtree Jr. Here are your choices, in alphabetical order:

Tiffany Gonzalez

Kaitlyn Hendrix

» CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

