Get in the holiday spirit: Things to do with grandkids this week

Or you may be looking for a cheerful escape with your young family members or need to celebrate the holidays on the fly — whenever everyone is around and willing.

In any of these cases, Atlanta offers opportunities for getting in the Christmas spirit, even if it is still November. Here are some ‘tis the season options:

Drive-thru Glow Light Show

6 p.m.-10 p.m. nightly Nov. 17-Dec. 31. Per vehicle prices start at $39.99 weekends, $29 Monday-Thursday. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr., Lawrenceville.

Load up the car for a drive through more than a million synchronized LED lights arrayed on holiday decor galore.

If you came last year, you’ll be happy to hear organizers have created a festival at the end. You can enter for free and pay as you go for food, rides and other activities.

Be sure to buy vehicle tickets ahead of time. Once the event reaches capacity for an evening, vehicle tickets are closed out.

‘Elf the Musical Jr.’ at Roswell Youth Theatre

7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17-18. $13.50 and up. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell.

It’s always fun to see peers performing on a stage, and a musical production like this one from Roswell Youth Theatre may inspire your grandchildren to pursue their own artistic endeavors.

If you remember Will Farrell cavorting as a grown man-elf in the “Elf” movie, this show has the same vibe but a simpler plot and the addition of delightful songs.

The plot involves the human elf heading to New York City to try to find his biological dad and rescue him from the naughty list.

Magic of Lights at Dixie Speedway

6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-Dec. 31. $30 per vehicle Monday-Thursday, $35 Friday-Sunday; $5 increase beginning Dec. 8. Historic Dixie Speedway, 150 Dixie Dr., Woodstock.

If you’re used to heading to Dixie Speedway to see stock car races or monster trucks, it will be extra fascinating to see the track decked out with light displays including Winter Wonderland, elves and Reindeer Road.

Highlights include the 200-foot Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, a 32-foot waving Christmas Barbie, and a Bigfoot Monster Truck made with more than 2 million lights.

This is the first year of this extravaganza. If the fam is Speedway fans, they’ll be happy to be pioneers!

