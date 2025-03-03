Breaking: Pentagon: Georgia’s Fort Moore renamed back to Fort Benning
Line dancing, giveaways and more in store at Golden Years Senior Fair

By Arielle Robinson
41 minutes ago

Whether you love to dance or prefer to learn — or both — there’s a fair that covers a range of activities for older adults to partake in.

The Golden Years Senior Fair is happening in College Park, Saturday, March 22. The free event, which is open to the public, is centered around honoring the longevity of older adult life through interesting and engaging activities.

Attendees can tend to their health through free health checks, visit information workshops about topics including healthy eating habits and exercise, and learn about health care directives such as Medicaid and Medicare. The event will also inform on travel and safety tips, among other helpful information.

Adults who attend can enjoy themselves through line dancing and music, enjoying free food and having the chance to bring home prizes and giveaways. This is also an opportunity to interact with fellow older adults and make new connections.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Center, 2300 Godby Road.

The Twenty Pearls Foundation, the Tau Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the College Park Police Department are collaborating to organize this fair. Established in 2003, The Twenty Pearls Foundation is focused on fostering community involvement and scholastic achievement and is dedicated to providing community service. It was founded by the Tau Epsilon Omega Chapter of AKA.

Event sponsors encourage attendees who want to participate in physical activity to wear athletic clothing or anything that makes them comfortable.

Few tickets remain, so register to attend the Golden Years Senior Fair at Eventbrite.

