People who decorate for the holidays appear friendlier, study finds

The study is based on previous and present research where participants were asked to rate the friendliness of strangers based on pictures of their houses.

Explore Where to lend a helping hand this holiday season

The homeowners self-reported their sociability by rating their social contact with neighbors as low or high. Homes that were decorated with twinkling lights and bows, even if the people who lived there were not social, were rated high because the houses appeared more “lived in” and “open.” Undecorated homes were given low sociability scores.