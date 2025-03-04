There are many opinions about what happens to an individual after a certain age. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with local experts on a few popular theories. Here’s what they had to say.

Myth 1: Falls are a natural part of aging

“Falls are not necessarily a natural part of aging, but rather a result of the physiological and neurological changes that naturally occur as we age,” said Dr. Joseph Powell, founder of Proactive Rehab Physical Therapy, Aquatic & Wellness Center.

There are many contributing factors that can cause a fall.

“They include a loss of muscle flexibility, reduced strength, balance deficits, postural changes, and activity level. Neurological factors can contribute as well, such as cognitive delay which can affect response time,” Powell, whose wellness center has locations in McDonough and Conyers, told the AJC.

To avoid falls, Powell encourages progressive and targeted physical therapy interventions, daily stretches, and exercises that mimic daily activities.

“A simple example is a sit-to-stand activity,” Powell said. Using a chair is acceptable with a performance goal of eventually doing the activity without aid.

Myth 2: Arthritis is inevitable

“While some feel that (arthritis) is inevitable, it is not,” according to Dr. Michael Kraft, assistant professor of Family & Preventative Medicine at Emory University.

To reduce factors that can lead to this debilitating disease, he recommends:

Maintaining a healthy weight : Excess weight increases stress on joints, particularly the knees, hips, and spine.

: Excess weight increases stress on joints, particularly the knees, hips, and spine. Staying physically active : Regular exercise strengthens muscles around the joints, improves flexibility, and reduces stiffness.

: Regular exercise strengthens muscles around the joints, improves flexibility, and reduces stiffness. Protecting joints from injury : Avoid repetitive stress by using proper exercise techniques.

: Avoid repetitive stress by using proper exercise techniques. Eating a balanced diet : Eating anti-inflammatory foods, such as those rich in omega-3, may reduce joint inflammation.

: Eating anti-inflammatory foods, such as those rich in omega-3, may reduce joint inflammation. Managing chronic conditions: Conditions like diabetes and metabolic syndrome can contribute to joint degeneration.

Myth 3: I am too old to exercise

“This is 100% false,” Seth Carver, Founder of Strength. Balance. Mobility, told the AJC.

Many people believe that if they did not exercise in their 20s, 30s, or 40s, starting after 50 is too late.

The Kennesaw gym specializes in fitness for clients 55 and up.

“We have a client who is 78, and did not start exercising until he was 65 years old. He went from never exercising to being able to do eight unassisted pull ups, 25 full-range pushups, and even did a one-arm pushup,” Carver said.

While cardio has many advantages, Carver said strength training is beneficial at any age. It can improve cardiovascular strength, bone density, injury prevention and quality of life.