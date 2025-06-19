“There’s a long stretch along the Chattahoochee River that’s fairly flat and really pretty,” she says, but cautions that trail can be rocky in some spots. “For a true beginner that would be the place to start and then you can go into the woods (away from the river) and do some hills.”

Some can be quite challenging, she says. The payoff: scenic vistas, a healthy workout and abundant wildlife. The Vickery Creek area along the river is another preferred spot, says Taaffe.

“There are some really tough trails on that hike,“ she says. “You can also kind of do a circumference of the area and avoid the hills.” There are more rock and tree-root obstacles in that stretch, she says, so beware.

Credit: Georgia State Parks Credit: Georgia State Parks

She says she’s careful to vet newcomers.

Those looking for another spot honeycombed with trails of varying difficulty, plus some bonus features, should consider Panola Mountain State Park.

A state park official says a paved PATH multi-use trail winds through the park and around a pair of small lakes. The easy-rated route veers from flat to hillier and winding. Hikers can venture out to a grassy birding field, or head to scenic bridge over the South River. (The park has other activity programs as well.)

“You can make it as easy or challenging as you want to,” says Kim Hatcher, state park spokesperson and a frequent outdoor recreator.

Those wanting a more “insider” look can sign up to trek to the top of Panola, accessible only through a ranger-led hike. That’s because the rocky dome, unlike its cousin Stone Mountain, is covered with moss, lichens, and small flowering plants that make up a rare habitat. The route is 3.5 miles and moderately strenuous, say hiking enthusiasts.

At the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center in Johns Creek, hikes, history and natural beauty blend seamlessly.

“Every time I drive up here, I feel the stress just melt off me,” says Lizen Hayes, the executive director of the heavily wooded 46-acre facility shot through with ravines and scenic views.

The shaded preserve has a 1.3 mile natural-surface trail that features some fairly small elevation changes, while a few older trails have more challenging tree roots and rocks strewn about.

The spot may be on the quieter side because “we had pretty bad hiking conditions a few years ago and I don’t think a lot of people know we’ve improved the trail system,” says Hayes.

Autrey also has its own entry in the rarer plant category with the Pink Lady Slipper Orchid, which blooms for only about two weeks every spring on the forest floor. Gardens and a clutch of historic buildings are also on-site.

Credit: gastateparks.org Credit: gastateparks.org

Tracy Stephens, founder of the BLK Hikers Club, is a fan of Autrey Mill, but has some favorites further afield, such as Vogel State Park in the North Georgia Mountains. One four-mile loop takes hikers around a lake and to a dramatic waterfall, he says.

“At the right time of the day you can see the shadows of the mountains coming off the (lake) water,” he says. “Beautiful.”

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy gives some love to the trail stretch from Woody Gap to Big Cedar Mountain. It’s a two-mile round trip, says the Conservancy’s Ann Simonelli, who says when heading out, the initial part of the trail is gentle, but “the second part is a serious workout, with rocky footing requiring you to take some big steps.”

Cardio health, depression and stress relief, and other physical and emotional benefits result from a regular hiking practice, say its fans. So maybe it’s time to grab some hiking boots and commune with nature.