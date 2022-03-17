Adding a Variety of Protein to Your Diet, Can Lower the Risk of High Blood Pressure.47% of adults in the United States have hypertension. .The China Health and Nutrition Survey from 1997-2015 showed that the increase of protein intake can not only reduce hypertension, but also prevent it.Plant based options like Beyond Meat and Impossible Products offer anywhere from 7 to 20 grams of protein.Greek yogurt, powdered peanut butter and tofu are other non meat options packed with protein. .One of the most important takeaways from eating more protein is to know that not all proteins offer the same benefits. .By adding variations of protein, you’re ensuring that your body gets all the essential nutrients that it needs