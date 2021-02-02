7 Valentine’s Day gifts you can get on sale now

This could be a great gift, or it could be a nice way to pamper yourself after a long week. These handmade bath bombs promise to provide a rich experience and include fragrances such as rose, vanilla, chamomile and forest incense. As of publishing, this is the lowest price that’s been offered on this set in 30 days.

#FollowMe Buffalo Plaid Matching Christmas Pajamas - $21.24 (was $24.99)

At their lowest price in a month, these matching PJs could be just the thing to keep you and your partner warm on a chilly winter night. Although it’s Christmas-themed, the red and black plaid print can be fitting for Valentine’s Day. Designed to last wash after wash, you can also rest easy knowing you saved 15% on select styles.

Aromatherapy Candle Holiday Gift Set - $13.40 (was $19.77)

Made of soy, this four-pack of candles can make an ideal gift for someone who enjoys a nicely scented room. This bundle can come in a variety pack including vanilla, lavender, rosemary and French freesia scents.

18x18 Full Photo Pillow from Walmart - $25.09 (was $27.88)

If you’re unable to be with your honey, at least you can let them hold them close each night with this gift. Personalize a pillow with your photo with this full square cushion from Walmart.

JW Jason Wu Women’s Perfume 3-Piece Gift Set - Eau de Parfum - $96.00 (was $128.00)

If you know your sweetie pie adores fragrances, this three-piece set could be an ideal gift. Featuring a floral and woody fresh scent, this collection includes a 3-ounce spray bottle, 6.7 body lotion and a 0.20-ounce rollerball.

12 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set - $51.99 (was $61.05)

What better gift can you give than the gift of cooking? Let the chef in your life express themselves through food with new cookware. Save 15% on this set that features cool-touch handles and a sleek finish. Four stock pots, a saucepan and a skillet along with matching lids are all included.

VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector - $84.99 with coupon ($99.99 without coupon)

How about something you both can enjoy while snuggled up on the couch? Take your Netflix binge-watching to the next level with a best-selling projector that offers a 170″ screen size, hi-fi level speaker and easy smartphone connectivity. Save $15 when you apply the coupon before putting it into your cart.

