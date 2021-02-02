7 Valentine’s Day gifts you can get on sale now

It’s time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day gifts.
Although you could go the traditional route and gift your sweetie with a box of chocolates, jewelry or a floral arrangement, you may want to give them something a little outside the box.
Picks from USA Today and CNN Underscored have inspired several deals you can take advantage of before Feb. 14. Some gifts are great for giving while others you might want to keep for yourself.
In any case, here are seven items to consider.
14 Piece Bath Bomb Gift Set with Natural Essential Oils, Shea Butter, Sea Salt - $14.99 (was $17.99)
This could be a great gift, or it could be a nice way to pamper yourself after a long week. These handmade bath bombs promise to provide a rich experience and include fragrances such as rose, vanilla, chamomile and forest incense. As of publishing, this is the lowest price that’s been offered on this set in 30 days.
#FollowMe Buffalo Plaid Matching Christmas Pajamas - $21.24 (was $24.99)
At their lowest price in a month, these matching PJs could be just the thing to keep you and your partner warm on a chilly winter night. Although it’s Christmas-themed, the red and black plaid print can be fitting for Valentine’s Day. Designed to last wash after wash, you can also rest easy knowing you saved 15% on select styles.
Aromatherapy Candle Holiday Gift Set - $13.40 (was $19.77)
Made of soy, this four-pack of candles can make an ideal gift for someone who enjoys a nicely scented room. This bundle can come in a variety pack including vanilla, lavender, rosemary and French freesia scents.
18x18 Full Photo Pillow from Walmart - $25.09 (was $27.88)
If you’re unable to be with your honey, at least you can let them hold them close each night with this gift. Personalize a pillow with your photo with this full square cushion from Walmart.
JW Jason Wu Women’s Perfume 3-Piece Gift Set - Eau de Parfum - $96.00 (was $128.00)
If you know your sweetie pie adores fragrances, this three-piece set could be an ideal gift. Featuring a floral and woody fresh scent, this collection includes a 3-ounce spray bottle, 6.7 body lotion and a 0.20-ounce rollerball.
12 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set - $51.99 (was $61.05)
What better gift can you give than the gift of cooking? Let the chef in your life express themselves through food with new cookware. Save 15% on this set that features cool-touch handles and a sleek finish. Four stock pots, a saucepan and a skillet along with matching lids are all included.
VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector - $84.99 with coupon ($99.99 without coupon)
How about something you both can enjoy while snuggled up on the couch? Take your Netflix binge-watching to the next level with a best-selling projector that offers a 170″ screen size, hi-fi level speaker and easy smartphone connectivity. Save $15 when you apply the coupon before putting it into your cart.
