X

7 Easter Amazon deals you can take advantage of right now

5 Best Easter Candy to Fill Your Basket.From chocolate to sweets, there is plenty of irresistible Easter candy.Here are some of the best Easter candy to try this holiday season.1. Cadbury Creme Eggs.Although these are now available year-round, they are still an Easter staple.2. Whoppers Robin Eggs.An Easter basket wouldn't be complete without these candy-coated Whoppers.3. Chocolate Bunnies.This Easter treat comes in all shapes and sizes.4. Starburst Jellybeans.This candy is the perfect size to fit inside your small plastic eggs.5. Peeps.An Easter wouldn't be complete without this iconic marshmallow treat

Life | 10 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Easter is less than two weeks away and if you haven’t started organizing your children’s baskets, now is the time to think of doing so.

Luckily, Amazon has plenty of items on sale for prices that are lower than usual. From toys and games to books, you can go beyond your typical candy and cards to make this Easter celebration one to remember.

ExploreHop on over to Malibu Norcross for some Easter-themed fun

Glimpse below for a round-up of a few of the deals Amazon is offering in its Easter gift shop for 2021.

Hongid Unicorn Gift & Toy Star Projection Light - $22.09 (was $28.99)

For a gift that will keep your little one’s interest well beyond the night of Easter Sunday, consider this uniquely designed unicorn projection lamp. With the ability to project up to 15 feet, the resulting display will be visible for 250 square feet of the home. It also rotates 360 degrees so you can cover an entire room in a starry sky or unicorn-themed projection.

How to Catch the Easter Bunny - $7.60 (was $10.99)

Gift this hardcover book and start a new Easter tradition. This New York Times and USA Today bestseller takes readers on an adventure as the Easter Bunny delivers eggs using STEAM traps that can inspire and educate youngsters. The book was even read aloud at the White House.

ExploreYou could win wine at this Easter egg hunt for adults

Osmo - Genius Starter Kit for iPad - $69.99 (was $99.99)

For a limited time, Amazon is offering this educational learning games kit to customers. Featuring five hands-on educational games for children ages 6-10, games included in this kit range from beginning to expert levels. Kids can focus on spelling and vocabulary, word comprehension, math and visual or listening skills.

Mclochy 10ft 20 LED Easter Eggs String Lights - $11.99 (was $13.99)

Decorate your home in five bright Easter colors with this battery-operated set of LED lights. It is ideal for the door, the porch or a bedroom. It also comes with a no-risk money-back guarantee.

ExploreStock Up: Three sweet treats that would be great for Easter

Homarden Easter Eggs Basket - $24.98 (save extra $5 with coupon)

Why take your kids on an Easter egg hunt with nowhere to place their eggs? Here’s an adorable Easter basket with a fun design: a bunny. Your kids will happily put all their eggs in one furry basket with foldable polka dot ears.

DIY Slime Kit Toy for Kids Girls Boys Ages 5-12 - $14.43 (was $24.95)

Get your hands dirty and have the kids make their own slime. This do-it-yourself kit includes 18 different slime colors and 12 vials of glitter. Additionally, a glow-in-the-dark slime kit is part of the collection. With so many options, adults can join in on the fun, too, providing a creative stress reliever.

Mighty, Mighty Construction Site Book - $13.34 (was $16.99)

A No. 1 New York Times bestseller, this book is recommended for children ages 2-5. The 40-page book encourages teamwork and lets children know that when you work together, a big job can seem small. You can also choose two other books to go along with this one, including bestsellers such as “If Animals Kissed Good Night” and “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny.”

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.