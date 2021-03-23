Stock Up: Three sweet treats that would be great for Easter

Easter eggs made of solid white chocolate from Delysia Chocolatier

An Easter basket must have chocolate Easter eggs, right? And, another Easter basket must-have is decorated eggs. So, when we saw these Easter eggs from Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, Texas — all ready to decorate with pens filled with chocolate ink — it seemed the perfect way to hit both marks. Order these eggs made of solid white chocolate, and you’ll receive six flavors: strawberry creme (pink), cake batter (blue), salted caramel (orange), apple pie (green), lemon meringue (yellow) and Concord grape (purple). The chocolate pens come in three colors, and each has a thin tip and a thick tip. We found the thick tips easiest to use, when drawing on the eggs. Inspired to keep going, we admit to adding some dots of royal icing and sprinkles, too. It’s OK to have a little bling at Easter, right?

$24.95 for six solid white chocolate eggs in six flavors and three edible chocolate ink pens. Available at delysia.com.

Candy charcuterie from Sweet Lolli. Courtesy of Sweet Lolli Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Candy charcuterie from Sweet Lolli

Los Angeles-based Sweet Lolli was created by Heather Kertesz-Briest and Lauren Warsavsky in 2020, when they decided to make customized candy boards that could be sent for special occasions, or even for no occasion at all, except to sweeten someone’s day. There’s a large assortment of colorful arrangements, and you can customize your board with a special Easter message, or the name of the lucky recipient —– all spelled out in gummy candy letters. The board we sampled was packed with gummy bunnies, Easter eggs and little chicks, all sitting atop of layer of sweet gummy bears. The candy comes arranged in an acrylic box, which you can personalize as a lasting memento. The extra small size is 4 inches square, perfect for tucking into an Easter basket. A portion of proceeds from each sale will be donated to organizations that support children’s mental health.

Prices range from $25 for an extra small board to $105 for a large board (12 inches square). Personalize with a candy message for $10. Personalize the acrylic candy board for $18. Available at sweetlolli.com.

