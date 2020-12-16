5 simple ways to renovate your bathroom on a budget

Renovations can initially appear daunting, but they don’t have to be.
While TV bathroom remodelings can include plucking out the plumbing and performing complete gut jobs, there are much less expensive ways to give your powder room a makeover.
Better Homes & Gardens has a list of low-cost bathroom renovations you can make in virtually no time. Best of all, you won’t have to worry about depleting your savings in the process.
Coordinate your accessories with color
Whether you choose vibrant hues or subtle tones, coating your bathroom with a color scheme can instantly add harmony.
Design blog Homedit has some tips for how you can incorporate some color schemes into your space.
Install new features — without breaking the bank
An easy way to upgrade your bathroom is to exchange old items for new ones. Replace the mirror with a trendy round one, which can look great in many rooms but have made their mark in the bathroom, according to Little Round Pixel. You can also opt to do a do-it-yourself wallpaper project. Interior decorating magazine House Beautiful has some inspiration.
Bring in a new light
Outdated bathroom fixtures can easily be replaced by modern ones. On-trend looks include soft-gold finishes, refined retro industrial styles and art deco, according to Naperville, Illinois-based remodeler Sebring Design Build.
Give your cabinets a facelift
One of the easiest ways to revive your bathroom is to paint the existing cabinets. Brighten dark chests with white or cream-colored paint and sand the surface or fill any holes that may exist. Style and design blog Driven by Decor has a how-to guide to get you started.
Make storage work for you
Bathrooms, especially small ones, can quickly become cluttered. Clean up and update the space simultaneously by adding floating shelves or repurposing an old vanity by creating a cubbyhole to store your toiletries and other essentials.