5 simple ways to renovate your bathroom on a budget

Design blog Homedit has some tips for how you can incorporate some color schemes into your space.

Install new features — without breaking the bank

An easy way to upgrade your bathroom is to exchange old items for new ones. Replace the mirror with a trendy round one, which can look great in many rooms but have made their mark in the bathroom, according to Little Round Pixel. You can also opt to do a do-it-yourself wallpaper project. Interior decorating magazine House Beautiful has some inspiration.

Bring in a new light

Outdated bathroom fixtures can easily be replaced by modern ones. On-trend looks include soft-gold finishes, refined retro industrial styles and art deco, according to Naperville, Illinois-based remodeler Sebring Design Build.

Give your cabinets a facelift

One of the easiest ways to revive your bathroom is to paint the existing cabinets. Brighten dark chests with white or cream-colored paint and sand the surface or fill any holes that may exist. Style and design blog Driven by Decor has a how-to guide to get you started.

Make storage work for you

Bathrooms, especially small ones, can quickly become cluttered. Clean up and update the space simultaneously by adding floating shelves or repurposing an old vanity by creating a cubbyhole to store your toiletries and other essentials.