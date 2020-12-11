On a budget? You can still make these 4 upgrades to your kitchen

This Old House has an explainer of what considerations to make before taking the plunge and a step-by-step guide on how to get it done.

Add a decorative touch

Another easy way to upgrade your home is to simply add some decor. Placing wood details or accents create a rustic look while installing a pot rack can be practical and a statement piece. Good Housekeeping has dozens of ideas for inspiration.

Upgrade finishes

It takes virtually no time and a few bucks to exchange the existing hardware in your kitchen for modern ones with up-to-date finishes. Mixed metals are a trendy way to step into the new year, according to Tiffany Leigh Design founder Tiffany Leigh Piotrowski.

“Gone are the days when only one or two types of metal could be used in the same space,” Piotrowski told Reviewed.com. “Lately, we’ve been enjoying a mix of brass, nickels, and black metals all in the same kitchen space for a layered, pieced together look.”

Replace lighting with contemporary elements

There’s no need to stick with the standard fixtures that were in place when you bought your home. Plus, there’s practically no limit to the options you can choose from. Once out of style, brass-finished lighting is making a comeback and metals are a solid option, too. For more ideas, see HGTV’s list of stylish fixtures to illuminate your kitchen.