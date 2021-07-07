5 flowers you can use to color your late-summer garden

Summer heat and dry soil can make flower beds look dreary. But you don’t have to accept that fate.
Catherine Mix, owner of Washington-based The Cutting Garden, spoke to This Old House. She shared some flowers you can use to help make your garden look vibrant in late summer.
Chrysanthemum
These flowers are easy to care for and require very little maintenance, according to Gardening Know How.
“In late summer when other plants call it quits, mums hit their stride. Like poinsettias, they’re photoperiodic, meaning they rely on specific amounts of light to send the signal that it’s time to start putting on a show,” Good Housekeeping said. Cold weather doesn’t affect these plants, either.
Hydrangea
Smooth hydrangeas, or Annabelles, are native to the Southeast.
“Most hydrangeas in this group can take sun or part shade,” Wisconsin’s Burlington Garden Center said. They say to prune them back to 18 inches in late fall or early spring. Hydrangeas of all types can be good for late summer.
Aster
It’s best to plant asters in areas that don’t get hot midday sun in warmer climates. “They bring delightful beauty to the garden in late summer and autumn, when many of our summer blooms may be fading,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.
Sea holly
Reaching 3 to 4 feet tall, these blooms can add a unique element to your garden. They also can receive full sun exposure.
“Sea holly adds an element of surprise and drama to the landscape, with blue cone-shaped flowers surrounded by spiny bracts in shades of white, silver, green or blue,” Garden Design said.
Cardoon
Another full sun plant, Cardoons are not only ornamental, but they’re also edible.
This Old House said it’s “a decorative artichoke that flowers with dramatic purple or pink blooms from summer to fall.”