5 flowers you can use to color your late-summer garden

“Most hydrangeas in this group can take sun or part shade,” Wisconsin’s Burlington Garden Center said. They say to prune them back to 18 inches in late fall or early spring. Hydrangeas of all types can be good for late summer.

Aster

It’s best to plant asters in areas that don’t get hot midday sun in warmer climates. “They bring delightful beauty to the garden in late summer and autumn, when many of our summer blooms may be fading,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

Sea holly

Reaching 3 to 4 feet tall, these blooms can add a unique element to your garden. They also can receive full sun exposure.

“Sea holly adds an element of surprise and drama to the landscape, with blue cone-shaped flowers surrounded by spiny bracts in shades of white, silver, green or blue,” Garden Design said.

Cardoon

Another full sun plant, Cardoons are not only ornamental, but they’re also edible.

This Old House said it’s “a decorative artichoke that flowers with dramatic purple or pink blooms from summer to fall.”