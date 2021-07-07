If your neighbor’s kudzu grows into your yard, who has to remove it?

“If kudzu in one yard starts to go through a fence into their neighbor’s yard and their property, this would address that situation,” Councilwoman Madeleine Simmons said during the meeting. “The ordinance basically says the neighbor who had the kudzu start on your side, you need to remove it on both sides.”

Several counties and cities in metro Atlanta have similar laws on the books. In DeKalb County, grass and weeds close to buildings must be trimmed if they get more than a foot tall. The county can charge a $500 for violations, and upon three violations, the county can remove the overgrown vegetation and place a lien upon the owner’s property.

In Atlanta, which has the same foot-tall limit on grass and invasive plants, including kudzu and English ivy, it takes two notices within a 12-month period to warrant a $250 fine. Decatur, Dunwoody and other cities in DeKalb also require residents to maintain their lawn or deal with code enforcement.

