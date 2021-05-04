5 astronomical events to look out for this month

From another meteor shower to a second supermoon, read below to find out more about what May’s night skies will offer. As with many events, the best way to catch a glimpse of most of these occurrences is to be away from city lights.

Eta Aquarid meteor shower: Peaking the week of May 3, this shower began on April 19 and lasts through May 28. You’ll get the best glimpse of it in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 5, Prevention reported. These showers come from dust and debris created by Halley’s comet as it circles the sun, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.