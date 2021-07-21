5 alternatives if you can’t find a rental car this summer

You can become a Zipcar member if you’re 21 — 18 if you’re a student — and have a valid driver’s license. Choose your membership plan and get verified. Most users are verified within minutes, but it could take longer in some cases. Then, book your trip through the Zipcar app. Memberships begin at $7 per month.

A service from Audi, Silvercar offers up to 20% off of mid-week rentals. Use the app for a contact-less booking experience. Choose from options such as the Audi A4 sedan the Audi Q7 SUV. You’ll have access to premium upgrades and up-to-date tech. The vehicle will be delivered to your location and Silvercar will pick it up when your trip is over.

If you already have Lyft installed on your phone, using the rental service is simple. Tap the key icon from the home screen to begin your reservation. You can also book online. Choose your location, date and vehicle. Once you review your trip details, confirm your booking. Using Lyft Rentals gives you a $20 credit to get to and from the lot. You can also get free add-ons.

Avail lets you borrow a car at the airport from a fellow traveler. Use the app to book your car and view your itemized costs. Allstate insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance are included with your rental. If you make your car available to fellow travelers, you’ll get a free car wash, free parking and earn money.