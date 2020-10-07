Ready to travel? These are the trends for summer 2021

“2021 looks like it’s going to be a bumper year for travel, with so many Americans desperate to get out and explore the world again. Some are reorganizing a ‘missed’ trip, some are using unspent funds and vacation days to upgrade to bucket-list getaways, and some are embracing Americana, using internal flights to discover a variety of hidden gems on U.S. soil. What we can see from our data is growing search and booking numbers, and more even split between domestic and international destinations in July and August 2021,” said Mark Crossey, US Traveler Expert at Skyscanner in a statement.

“US. vacationers are obviously keen to enjoy their best-loved international hotspots, with traditional favorites London and Paris taking the top and third spots in the ten searched,” he added.