How better eating habits can reverse muscle loss as you age

This is an important reminder to eat up. You’re trying to maintain muscle mass, not squeeze into skinny jeans, so don’t starve yourself. You need to consume enough calories for your body type. Simple caloric intake calculators like Calculator.net — or a talk with your doctor or nutritionist — can help you find a good number.

Proteins

As noted above, the body produces less protein as we age, so it’s important for your diet to make up for the shortfall. Focus on complete proteins. They’ll help build muscle, but won’t leave you feeling hungry like some incomplete proteins (which lack some amino acids).

Sources of complete proteins include fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, beef and pork, and soy products like tofu.

Getting more protein can also help with weight management.

Eating high-quality carbs

Once you’ve upped your protein intake, it may be tempting to jump onto one of the trendy low- or no-carb diets. But cutting out carbs is only doing your body a disservice.

“Carb restriction will cause muscle loss, and no carbohydrates means your body has to start breaking down its own muscle for energy,” explained dietician Johna Burdeos, RD to Yahoo!

Instead focus on eating the highest quality carbohydrates. Unprocessed or minimally processed whole grains, as well as fresh vegetables and fruits, combine the carbs you need with plenty of nutrients.

Vitamins

When it comes to maintaining or regaining muscle mass, you might want to check your vitamin levels at your next doctor’s visit.

Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D are key components for maintaining muscle mass as you age. But the Cleveland Clinic reports that about 1 billion people worldwide have a vitamin D deficiency.