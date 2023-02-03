BreakingNews
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
X
Dark Mode Toggle

How better eating habits can reverse muscle loss as you age

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
Aging is inevitable, but losing muscle mass can be avoided

As we age, the loss of muscle mass may seem unavoidable. But exercise and better eating habits can slow or even reverse the trend.

Sarcopenia — the proper term for age-related loss of muscle mass — usually kicks in around the age of 40 and progresses gradually as you age. Eventually, the lack of strength that results can make walking more difficult, and lead to difficulties with balance and overall stamina.

“As you age, your body goes through certain changes that play a major factor in developing sarcopenia,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. “Your body doesn’t produce the same amount of proteins your muscles need to grow. When this happens, your muscle cells get smaller.”

ExploreFlax seeds: a tiny, but mighty superfood

So what can you do to slow the loss of muscle mass — or reverse any losses you experienced already? According to experts, a combination of exercise and diet can make a huge impact. For the diet side of the equation, we’ve got four areas you should concentrate on, according to Yahoo! Life.

Getting enough calories

Macronutrients — fat, fiber and carbohydrates — are necessary components of food that allow the body to maintain cell structures.

This is an important reminder to eat up. You’re trying to maintain muscle mass, not squeeze into skinny jeans, so don’t starve yourself. You need to consume enough calories for your body type. Simple caloric intake calculators like Calculator.net — or a talk with your doctor or nutritionist — can help you find a good number.

Proteins

As noted above, the body produces less protein as we age, so it’s important for your diet to make up for the shortfall. Focus on complete proteins. They’ll help build muscle, but won’t leave you feeling hungry like some incomplete proteins (which lack some amino acids).

Sources of complete proteins include fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, beef and pork, and soy products like tofu.

Getting more protein can also help with weight management.

ExploreWhy scream therapy might be just the mental health break you need

Eating high-quality carbs

Once you’ve upped your protein intake, it may be tempting to jump onto one of the trendy low- or no-carb diets. But cutting out carbs is only doing your body a disservice.

“Carb restriction will cause muscle loss, and no carbohydrates means your body has to start breaking down its own muscle for energy,” explained dietician Johna Burdeos, RD to Yahoo!

Instead focus on eating the highest quality carbohydrates. Unprocessed or minimally processed whole grains, as well as fresh vegetables and fruits, combine the carbs you need with plenty of nutrients.

Vitamins

When it comes to maintaining or regaining muscle mass, you might want to check your vitamin levels at your next doctor’s visit.

Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D are key components for maintaining muscle mass as you age. But the Cleveland Clinic reports that about 1 billion people worldwide have a vitamin D deficiency.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub
1h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
2h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
5h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia DAs could face new oversight under GOP measures
19h ago
The Latest

Flax seeds: a tiny, but mighty superfood
4h ago
Why scream therapy might be just the mental health break you need
Dentist goes viral on TikTok calling out harmful oral habits
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
5h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top