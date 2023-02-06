X
Dark Mode Toggle

Here’s why your home gets so dusty and what to do about it

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

When it comes to spring cleaning, the number one enemy of the home is dirty and difficult to remove — and it’s everywhere. That enemy is, of course, dust. And it begs the question: Why do homes get so dusty?

“Household dust is a complex matrix of components including dust mites, dust mite feces, bacteria, mold, pet dander, small insects, pollen, and particles,” Ketan Patel, design manager of floorcare at Dyson, told Better Homes & Gardens. “Dust mite droppings, dead bodies of dust mites, pet dander, and small insects are included as allergens.”

ExploreTreehouse, suspension bridge, waterfalls: This $6.95 million mansion’s backyard is over the top

Invest in air purification

According to Home Advisor, how quickly dust collects inside a home depends on a few environmental factors. The age and quality of a home’s HVAC filter, duct leaks and humidity levels can all affect how quickly dust accumulates.

A great way to reduce dust buildup in the home is to invest in a high-quality air purifier. Purifiers with UltraHEPA, carbon and volatile organic compound (VOC) filters can eliminate dust, microorganisms, pollen, mold, bacteria and several viruses.

Clean those dirty carpets

Dirty carpets are often filled with dust mites, making them a significant cause of dust buildup inside the home — according to Kukun. The largest causes of dust mites and nasty particle buildup in carpets are pets and walking around the home in your shoes.

Regularly cleaning your carpets can have a significant impact on dust dispersion throughout the home.

ExploreYour neighbors may be bringing your home’s value down more than you think

Check for leaks

According to Upstairs Downstairs Cleaning, leaky windows and leaky doors can do more damage to your home than simply running up the electricity bill. Dust and pollen can blow into your home through these leaks, especially if you live off of a dirt road or in a dryer area.

Most hardware stores sell epoxy solutions to fill in door and window leaks, ensuring that neither your energy bill or annual spring cleaning get out of hand.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Antisemitic flyer targets Jewish sponsor of hate crime bill, others3h ago

Credit: cus

Homebuyers lured by dip in mortgage rates still higher than a year ago
4h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
10h ago

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
2h ago

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Authorities clearing Atlanta training center site, construction looms
1h ago
The Latest

Treehouse, suspension bridge, waterfalls: This $6.95 million mansion’s backyard is over...
Your neighbors may be bringing your home’s value down more than you think
Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air compound hits the market for $42 million
Featured

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
10h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Springsteen at 73 remains a force on stage at Atlanta stop
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top