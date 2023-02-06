Here’s why your home gets so dusty and what to do about it

“Household dust is a complex matrix of components including dust mites, dust mite feces, bacteria, mold, pet dander, small insects, pollen, and particles,” Ketan Patel, design manager of floorcare at Dyson, told Better Homes & Gardens. “Dust mite droppings, dead bodies of dust mites, pet dander, and small insects are included as allergens.”

Invest in air purification

According to Home Advisor, how quickly dust collects inside a home depends on a few environmental factors. The age and quality of a home’s HVAC filter, duct leaks and humidity levels can all affect how quickly dust accumulates.