BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta, DeKalb leaders announce ‘agreement’ on training center
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Professionals debunk TikTok ‘potato sock’ trend

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
TikTok users are raving about a ‘new’ way to help you get well faster

TikTok users are going crazy over a trend that’s been around since the 14th century, raising the question: Can potatoes cure a cold?

According to an old wives’ tale, sleeping with slices of some veggies in your socks can help heal a cold and other ailments. Along with the potato, some have claimed to use onions to cure a common cold. TikToker and beauty influencer @isabelle.lux is one of many whose “potato sock” claim, with more than a billion views, has going viral.

ExploreDentist goes viral on TikTok calling out harmful oral habits

She demonstrated how she sliced the potato and put it in her sock overnight. The next morning, Lux said, the potato in her sock was black in most areas and she felt better, while the slices left on the counter weren’t blackened.

@isabelle.lux

What came out of my body last night. Tried to put potatoes in my socks and it’s thecraziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Is this a detox? Has anyone heard of this cold remedy?

♬ original sound - Isabelle Lux ⚡️ Skincare

The trend claims the potato draws toxins from the foot, essentially pulling the cold out of your body and transferring it to the potato. With the experiment coming back to light, many are questioning if it really works.

Users on the popular social media platform were divided, with some swearing the remedy “worked for my kid,” and others saying, “It’s disgusting.”

ExploreStop cooking with Nyquil, says FDA after latest TikTok trend goes viral

While potatoes have many health benefits, putting one in your sock to cure a cold isn’t one of them. So what is the reason for the sock potatoes to become black versus those on the countertop?

Nutritionist Tok-Hui Yeap, RD, CSP with Kinder Nutrition, said it’s because of enzymatic browning, an enzymatic oxidation reaction, adding that this “remedy” is a myth.

@kinder.nutrition.rd

#duet with @food_over_rx Potato is not going cure your fever or FLU. Should you try it ? Only If you want to. #potato #flu #momtok #facts #foodscience #pediatricdietitian

♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell

While TikTok trends can be fun, health care professionals fight a constant battle to make sure they’re accurate. Many warn against trends such as the potato sock, cooking chicken in Nyquil and others.

At the end of the day, the best way to beat the flu and other cold symptoms is to seek professional help and consult your doctor, experts say.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center3h ago

Credit: Handout

Stock Up: 3 sweet treats for your valentine
2h ago

A year later, the Kemp-Dickens reset is in full swing with two working closely
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule released
17h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule released
17h ago

Credit: Erin Sintos

Developer sought for 3-acre Buckhead site near future Beltline trail
2h ago
The Latest

FDA moves to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
4h ago
Don’t expect ChatGPT to be publishing medical journals quite yet
4h ago
How much do Georgia nurses make? Here’s who’s earning the most in 2023
4h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
3h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top