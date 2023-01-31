Professionals debunk TikTok ‘potato sock’ trend

Users on the popular social media platform were divided, with some swearing the remedy “worked for my kid,” and others saying, “It’s disgusting.”

While potatoes have many health benefits, putting one in your sock to cure a cold isn’t one of them. So what is the reason for the sock potatoes to become black versus those on the countertop?

Nutritionist Tok-Hui Yeap, RD, CSP with Kinder Nutrition, said it’s because of enzymatic browning, an enzymatic oxidation reaction, adding that this “remedy” is a myth.

While TikTok trends can be fun, health care professionals fight a constant battle to make sure they’re accurate. Many warn against trends such as the potato sock, cooking chicken in Nyquil and others.

At the end of the day, the best way to beat the flu and other cold symptoms is to seek professional help and consult your doctor, experts say.

