11 unique Airbnbs to check out in Georgia

ATL Treehouse

The East Point listing, which is owned and operated by College Park resident Darrel Maxam, is a spacious 700-square feet.

It’s equipped with air conditioning/heat, electricity, a full bathroom and an outdoor shower, according to the listing.

Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest

The Alpaca Treehouse getaway near Flat Shoals Road in East Atlanta is ideal for four guests and has two beds, plus one full bath, a half bath and oh — did we mention the on-site llamas and alpacas?

Diamond Oaks Treehouse Skylight Suite

This Savannah suite is part of a bed and breakfast home in the city’s historic fishing village and is perfect for a couples or besties getaway for two. The hosts describe the venue as “a magical space with six skylights with views of stars and whimsical oaks.”

Glamping

Cherry Blossom Yurt on Lookout Mountain

The north Georgia getaway features yurts and mountain woods. “In winter and spring, the beautiful vistas of the Chattanooga valley provide total serenity. During summer, you would find yourself tucked away in a peaceful forest,” according to Airbnb.

Glamping Geo Dome near Carters Lake

This Ellijay destination is all about adventure. The Geo Dome is on a 7-acre farm. There are forests, trails, streams. Visitors have the chance to bike, hike, fish and take in the stars

Glamping '60s Style with a Romantic Outdoor Bath

A little retreat located 15 minutes from the historic district in Savannah and Tybee Island. The backyard getaway features a 1968 camper.

Cabins

The Riverside Cabin

Located in Blue Ridge, you’ll find this “cozy cabin right on river, with access to the shared pool and hot tub.” According to this listing, “The grounds include numerous walking trails and is conveniently located three miles from downtown Blue Ridge.”

Mountain Cabin On Cooper Creek

Head to Cooper Creek in Suches, about 20 miles from Blue Ridge, for a magical nature getaway among the waterfalls, rivers and mountains. The home features a king bed, queen bed, double bed, two bathrooms and is perfect for six guests.

Tiny houses

Explore Your Tiny Garden Home in Candler Park

Enjoy your weekend in a tiny space. This “hidden gem” is in a secluded area of Candler Park. It offers close access to Little Five Points, Decatur and Midtown.

Unique Modern Tiny House

An intown option if you’re looking for a staycation in Edgewood. “Nestled in a beautiful fenced in back yard and super close to the hottest restaurants, shops and activities. Including Ponce City Market, Krog Street Market and of course the Beltline.”