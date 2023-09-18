4 family travel destinations that are both affordable and exciting

Planning the perfect family getaway — just like buying real estate — all comes down to location.

Whether you visit your favorite location or find someplace new, there are always memories to be made when you can get away from the hustle of everyday life and escape to your dream vacation experience. For families, especially, it’s important to find a destination that’s both affordable and offers plenty of exciting fun for the kids.

Here are four top vacation destinations for family travel:

Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge is a charming small town located in the Rocky Mountains. Its beautiful scenery and endless outdoor activities make it a top destination for family vacations. During a visit to this mountain town, you’ll fill your days with museums, ice skating, skiing and hiking. This is the perfect vacation for active families or those who want to tune out the world and build a deeper connection with their loved ones.

Dodge City, Kansas

If your children love to play cowboy, this city offers museums focused on the rich history of the rustic town with an Old West vibe. From the Long Branch Saloon, Boot Hill Museum and Dodge City Trail of Fame to the Gunfighters Museum, Dodge City still bears the marks from old wagon wheels that historically started their journey west on the Santa Fe Trail from this town.

Ocean City, Maryland

Between the Jolly Roger, Baja and Speedworld Go-Karts amusement parks, Ocean City is built for family fun. Plan an evening walk on the scenic boardwalk after a day enjoying the sunning shore. During the fall, you’ll discover plenty of pumpkin-flavored treats, from fudge to popcorn.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Right in the heart of the Smoky Mountains lies Gatlinburg — home to many restaurants and family attractions and just a few miles away from the ever-popular Dollywood. Enjoy the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, the Gatlinburg Space Needle and Ober Gatlinburg as you dive into the town’s history.