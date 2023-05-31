3 ways to turn your cell phone addiction into healthy habits

Smartphones may be incredible tools, but far too many of us spend way too much time on them. Increasingly, mental health experts warn that cell phone addiction can create real problems for users.

“Problematic cell phone use also has a relationship with depression and anxiety, as well as increased substance use including tobacco and alcohol,” explained Teralyn Sell, psychotherapist and brain health expert, to TODAY.

That said, it’s possible to transform your unhealthy cell phone use into something healthier — with the help of your cell phone.

“One of the many advantages of digital tools is that they can be personalized. Today’s technology is smart enough to deliver to individuals the right information at the right time in the most effective manner,” said Stat News.

Here are a few ways to use your cell phone addiction to create better habits:

Set limits

Setting screen limits isn’t just a great tool to monitor young people’s screen time. If you struggle to put the phone down, implementing screen limits might benefit mom and dad as well.

“By reducing screen time, you allow your brain to slow down and focus on tasks without distraction. Over time, this increases your ability to focus as well as regulate emotions and helps you organize thoughts and tasks,” explained Jai Medical Systems.

Change alarm tones

Have you ever been in a deep sleep, then suddenly your alarm starts blaring and you instantly think you’re having a heart attack? Changing your alarm tone regularly can actually give you more energy.

According to a 2020 Australian study, “certain alarm noises can decrease morning grogginess, so you wake up faster and feeling more alert.”

Choosing an alarm with a melody can have “energizing effects” that can increase “arousal, cognition and attention.”

Utilize self-affirmation apps

Delivering a daily affirmation message to your phone, affirmation apps, which often include a short guided meditation, giving you a few minutes of of calm to focus on gratitude before you start checking emails and the latest breaking news.

“These apps offer a wealth of benefits, from helping us focus on the good things in our lives to reducing stress and anxiety, boosting self-esteem, and promoting overall wellness,” according to Pzizz.