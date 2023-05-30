X

TikTok’s latest tend: Are you in a ‘delusionship?’

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
One again, social media coins a term for something many of us have experienced

There’s nothing like matching with someone on a dating app or hitting it off with a stranger at the coffee shop. Then, before you know it, you’ve imagined your perfect first date, then meeting the family. Can wedding bells be far off?

Leave it to social media to coin the perfect term for such fantasies: a “delusionship.”

“We can all have our fantasies without pathologizing them,” Raquel Martin, a licensed clinical psychologist, told USA Today.

That said, while fantasizing is a great way to exercise your creativity, daydreaming can sometimes start to interfere with reality, a phenomenon known as maladaptive daydreaming.

ExploreSavannah Chrisley says family’s new project will include ‘uncomfortable conversations’

Maladaptive daydreaming “is a mental health issue where a person daydreams excessively, sometimes for hours. “Maladaptive” means this type of daydreaming is an unhealthy or negative attempt to cope with or adapt to a problem, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

A “delusionship” can even cause relationship issues before an actual relationship forms. According to T. Joel Wade, professor of psychology at Bucknell University, delusions can “create problems” that make it hard or impossible for the other person to live up to your dream version of them.

“No relationship occurs after the initial date or interaction. Also, there can be an initial problem of the person of focus not having reciprocal feelings or feelings of the same degree,” noted Wade.

ExploreWhat’s the difference between empathy and sympathy?

“Actions taken to sustain the infatuation, such as constantly looking at their social media, following them around, changing your lifestyle to have more access to them” call have real effects on one’s mental health, said Martin.

If you daydream a little too hard about a potential — or entirely fictional — relationship, try your best to think of other things or people.

“People who want to get rid of unwanted fantasies may benefit from seeing a therapist, especially someone who focuses on cognitive behavioral therapy,” explained clinical psychologist and sex therapist Dr. Christopher Ryan Jones to Brides.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family announces1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

At least 17 killed on Georgia roads, waters over Memorial Day weekend
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Uber passenger shot, killed along Buckhead road, cops say
2h ago

Credit: AP

Inside City Hall: East Atlanta residents get Q&A with mayor
5h ago

Credit: AP

Inside City Hall: East Atlanta residents get Q&A with mayor
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Boy, 15, dies after being shot in face in Cobb neighborhood, police say
1h ago
The Latest

Beyoncé posts loving message to Blue Ivy after her dancing debut
1h ago
Avenue Peachtree City’s summer event includes waterslides, movies and more
3h ago
Offset talks new album, including song with the late Takeoff
4h ago
Featured

The difference between dementia and an aging brain
32m ago
‘It was good to see him back’: Braves’ Michael Soroka makes comeback
9h ago
Unlocked: How one man hopes to ban booting vehicles one key at a time
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top