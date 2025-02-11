Atlanta nonprofit strikes a note for inclusivity in the arts

Myrna Clayton was beginning her second career as a singer when she heard an unforgettable voice.
“I didn’t have the presence of mind to ask who he was. I was just enthralled with his singing,” Clayton said.
Five years later, the memory of that young boy with a beautiful voice lingered. Curious, she asked musicians and choir directors if they’d seen singers with disabilities. No one had.
What a shame, she thought. The boy, whose singing had wowed her, had struggled to make it up three stairs to the church pulpit with what appeared to her to be cerebral palsy.
“But when he started singing, I totally forgot about his challenge,” she said.
Clayton, a self-described “spitfire,” decided to act.
“I saw there wasn’t an opportunity for people with disabilities to showcase their talents,” she said.
In 2009, she launched ABEL2, now the 501(c)3 nonprofit SHOWAbility, to open doors for people with disabilities in the performing arts. Her goal? For SHOWAbility to become to arts and entertainment what the Paralympics and Special Olympics are to sports.
A report from the CDC found that more than one in four adults—over 70 million Americans—reported having a disability in 2022.
SHOWAbility offers several programs but primarily focuses on its 14-member inclusive choir, Clayton said.
The choir -- open to adults with or without visible or invisible disabilities who pass an audition -- has given singers such as Sivaun Scott a platform to shine.
Scott, who joined last fall, was part of a group from the inclusive choir that performed the national anthem at a Jan. 25 Georgia State University basketball game.
“It definitely allows me to grow in my confidence as a singer,” said Scott, born with three fingers on one hand, one on the other.
About 125 people have participated in the Inclusive Choir since 2021, a participation level that Clayton describes as “small but impactful.”
There are challenges. Many venues in Atlanta lack stage access or accommodations for performers and audiences with disabilities, Clayton said.
Still, the choir has persevered, performing an average of once a month and gaining visibility, she said.
“More opportunities are coming as we become more visible,” said Norma Stanley, board chairman and an Inclusive Choir member.
The group represents Atlanta’s multicultural community and includes members with autism, epilepsy, and vision and physical impairments, Stanley said.
The choir debuted at the Buckhead Theatre in 2021 and has performed at events such as Coca-Cola’s International Day of Disabilities. Upcoming performances include the Special Olympics in May and a ceremony in Selma marking the 35th anniversary of the ADA and the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s Selma Walk.
“We’ve sung the anthem for the Atlanta Gladiators, are scheduled to sing for the Braves and the Special Olympics,” Clayton said, “and we hope to get on the schedule for the Falcons, Hawks, and Atlanta United, all to promote accessibility and visibility for the largest minority population in the country - people with disabilities,” Clayton said.
Stanley said this is the only chorus of its type in Georgia or the Southeast.
Clayton left the corporate world to pursue a career principally as a jazz singer. She directs the Inclusive Choir and helps members develop their talents. Her global experience as a singer and cultural ambassador informs her work.
Delanya Hoskins, who joined the choir two years ago, appreciates its mission to showcase talents regardless of visible or hidden disabilities.
“To look at me, you wouldn’t know I have a disability,” said Hoskins, who has severe asthma and works from home in talent acquisition for a major company. “I totally advocate for this.”
She hopes the choir inspires others.
“You, too, can get out here and do this,” Hoskins said.
To learn about the 501(c)3 SHOWAbility and its programs, go to showability.org.
To request an audition for SHOWAbility’s Inclusive Choir, please email mclayton@showability.org. Put the word “audition” in the subject line.
