Try these international dishes to take your okra from garden to globe

Why are tomatoes and okra a common combination? The acid in tomatoes helps prevent the okra from being slimy, okra’s contentious character trait. Yes, okra can be slimy. It’s a fact, but it can be mitigated by adding acidic ingredients, like tomatoes, to the dish and leaving the pods whole.

Long considered a folk remedy for high blood sugar, okra is a wellness superstar. The Cleveland Clinic shares that okra is good for managing cholesterol, blood sugar, gut health and stronger bones due to its calcium and vitamin K content. Okra’s high fiber content helps improve digestive function, but slime is the real star! The gel-like mucilage can bind with cholesterol during digestion, allowing it to pass through the body.

How to make cooked okra less slimy:

Choose thin or small pods, depending on the varietal. Wash and dry the okra well. Cook whole pods instead of chopped pieces. Add an acid such as tomato juice, lemon juice, vinegar or wine when cooking. Don’t crowd the pan. Don’t overcook! Okra is ready when the skin is easily pierced with a fork.

RECIPES

Okra fans and almost converts will enjoy this global tour of okra recipes that include Greek Okra and Tomatoes, Round Steak and Okra Gumbo, Brazilian Chicken and Okra, and Indian-Inspired Air Fryer Okra Fries with Spicy Yogurt Dipping Sauce.

Explore Okra expert wants to save the world with greater crop diversity

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Greek Okra and Tomatoes

Greek cooks soak raw okra in vinegar to help keep it crisp. This side dish may be served hot but is more often served at room temperature or chilled.

1 pound okra, stem ends trimmed

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

2 onions, sliced

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 plum tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped

1 cup water

½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Place the okra in a glass or stainless steel bowl. Remove 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar from the cup and reserve. Pour the remaining vinegar over the okra and stir to coat. Set aside at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse the okra under cold running water. Shake to remove excess water. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the okra, stir to combine, and reduce heat the heat to a simmer. Add the tomatoes and water. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to simmer. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, over low heat for about 20 minutes, or until the okra is very tender.

Add the parsley and the reserved tablespoon of red wine vinegar. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve at the preferred temperature.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 112 calories (percent of calories from fat, 32), 3 grams protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, 4 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 159 milligrams sodium.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Round Steak and Okra Gumbo

Gumbo is a term most often used with a stew-like dish from Louisiana made from seafood, wild game and sometimes chicken. The word gumbo derives from a West African word for okra, shares writer Stanley Dry in a story published by the Southern Foodways Alliance. This braised dish resembles a country-style gravy more than a stew. It’s not spicy with Creole seasoning but it benefits from a pungent finish of vinegary hot sauce.

1 pound beef round steak, sliced into 1-inch strips

½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 slice bacon, thinly sliced into lardons

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 onion, finely chopped

1 quart low-sodium beef broth, heated

1 pound okra, stem ends trimmed and finely chopped

Hot sauce, for serving

Cooked rice, optional

Season the round steak with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot until shimmering. Add the steak and bacon. Cook until the steak is browned on both sides, 2 to 2 ½ minutes per side. Use a slotted spoon transfer both meats to a plate.

Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the drippings in the pot. Add the flour and stir to combine. Cook until the roux browns, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.

Return the browned meats to the pan and stir to combine. Add the stock and okra. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to simmer. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the meat is tender, about 1 hour. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve with hot sauce and optional rice.

Serves 6.

Per serving without rice: 244 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 26 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 61 milligrams cholesterol, 506 milligrams sodium.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Brazilian Chicken and Okra

Okra has been a crop in Brazil since the 1600s. This recipe utilizes the technique of adding acid to mitigate okra’s sliminess in the flavorful forms of lime juice, vinegar and tomato. Cooking it to the correct temperature will ensure the chicken thighs are still moist, even when cooked without the skin. Removing the skin is not traditional but makes this summer dish more healthful.

Juice of 1 lime

3 tablespoons white vinegar

2 cloves garlic, chopped

4 bone-in chicken thighs, about 1 1/2 pounds, skin removed

½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon canola oil

¾ pound okra, about 30 pods, stem ends trimmed

1 onion, chopped

½ red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and chopped

2 plum tomatoes, cored and chopped

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Hot sauce, for serving

Cooked rice, for serving

In a large bowl combine the lime juice, vinegar and garlic. Add the chicken, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and reserve the marinade. Add the chicken to the oil. Cook until browned on both sides, turning once, about 5 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the onion and pepper to the oil and drippings remaining in the skillet. Cook until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the reserved marinade and tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes are soft, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken and place okra around the chicken. Add the chicken stock. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until okra is tender and juices run clear when the chicken is pierced with a fork and registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 20 minutes. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve with cooked rice.

Serves 4.

Per serving, without rice: 289 calories (percent of calories from fat, 34), 36 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 156 milligrams cholesterol, 323 milligrams sodium.

Explore Seasoned batter may be secret to fried okra

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Indian-Inspired Air Fryer Okra Fries with Spicy Yogurt Dipping Sauce

Air fryers are excellent for crisping many vegetables, and okra is no different. The key is to thinly slice the okra lengthwise and not overcrowd the basket. If you do not have an air fryer or toaster oven with an air fryer setting, you can simply cook the okra fries on a lined baking sheet in a 400-degree oven, preferably on the convection setting, for about 10 minutes.

2 tablespoons chickpea flour

1 1⁄2 teaspoons cumin seeds

1 cup plain 0% fat Icelandic or Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon chopped fresh mint

¼ teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste

1 pound okra (about 40 pieces), stem ends trimmed

2 tablespoons pure olive oil

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon cayenne, or to taste

Make the yogurt dipping sauce: Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add the chickpea flour and cumin seeds. Toast, stirring continuously, until aromatic and slightly darkened, 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add the yogurt, cilantro, mint, salt and pepper. Stir to combine and set aside.

Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the okra lengthwise into halves or thirds. Place in a large bowl and toss with the olive oil.

Heat the air fryer to 375 degrees. Cooking in batches if necessary place the okra fries into the basket without overcrowding. Cook until browned and crisp, 5 to 8 minutes.

Transfer the cooked okra to a bowl. While the okra is hot, sprinkle it with garam masala, coriander, turmeric and cayenne. Toss to mix and combine. Serve immediately with the yogurt dipping sauce.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 168 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 7 grams protein, 17 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 1 milligram cholesterol, 271 milligrams sodium.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.