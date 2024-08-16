Food & Dining

These delicious, ready-to-drink cocktails are great for summer

You can get restaurant-quality cocktails in a can, including nonalcoholic options.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

You can get restaurant-quality cocktails in a can, including nonalcoholic options. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Summer is a good time to try these ready-to-drink cocktails, which you can serve straight from the can, bottle or pouch.

They offer a portable, consistent sipping experience.

Long Drink's first new flavor in four years, peach, is crisp and includes carbonation. (Courtesy of Long Drink)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Long Drink peach

A popular Finnish highball, the long drink originated at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki. Produced since 2018, the Finnish Long Drink is one of the best, most consistent RTDs. The peach version, the first new flavor in four years, is crisp and juicy, with natural sweetness and botanical notes of gin. $14.99 per six-pack, 5.5% alcohol by volume. thelongdrink.com

Pari's nonalcoholic modern mule is great over ice or as a mixer that adds ginseng, ginger and citrus zest to a cocktail. (Courtesy of Pari)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Pari modern mule

Alessia Vettese founded Pari while training for a marathon and wanting a complex, nonalcoholic cocktail made with better-for-you ingredients. Pari’s zesty drinks are made with ginseng, ginger, citrus extracts, premium Mexican agave and sparkling water. The 8.4-ounce drinks also can be used as a mixer. $60 per 12-pack. drinkpari.com

Tip Top's new naked and famous cocktail includes mezcal. (Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Tip Top naked and famous

Packaged in diminutive cans, this is the first mezcal drink by an Atlanta cocktail company. To perfect the formula for the smoky-citrus drink, Tip Top worked with Joaqín Simó, who invented the modern cocktail classic in 2011. $17.49 per four-pack of 100-milliliter cans, 25% ABV. tiptopcocktails.com

Via Carota's bottled cocktails have intense citrus aromas. (Courtesy of Via Carota)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Via Carota craft cocktails

Not only do Via Carota cocktails come in stunning, thick, chevron-patterned glass, but they also are bright, intensely aromatic and well balanced. After pouring the drinks over ice, you can reuse the elegant bottles. Originating at a restaurant in New York’s West Village, the cocktails come in three families: Negroni, martini and bourbon-based. $24.99 per four-pack of 200-milliliter bottles, 11% ABV, $39.99 per 375-milliliter bottle. drinkviacarota.com

Horton's coconut rum cocktails use different mixers, including pineapple soda. (Courtesy of Horton)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Horton coconut rum cocktails

The inspiration for these rum-based cocktails came from Krista Horton’s go-to coconut rum and diet cola beach drink. The pineapple soda version drinks like a piña colada. $43.99 per 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, 7% ABV. drinkhorton.com

Little Saints' nonalcoholic paloma includes mushroom extracts and terpenes. (Courtesy of Little Saints)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Little Saints paloma

Fizzy pink bubbles lift the aromas and flavors of grapefruit and agave in Little Saints’ sugar-free, nonalcoholic paloma. Boosted by a blend of reishi mushroom extract and terpenes, it adds a mood-lifting touch to the cocktail experience. $20 per four-pack of 250-milliliter cans. littlesaints.com

Dulce Vida cocktails, including the watermelon margarita, come in packaging that is easily portable, as well as sustainable. (Courtesy of Dulce Vida)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Dulce Vida watermelon margarita

Made with watermelon juice, Dulce Vida blanco tequila and lime juice, this drink comes in a Tetra Pak that not only is portable and sustainable, but also contains a restaurant-quality margarita. Spritz more lime into it to boost the acidity of the sweet drink. $17.99 for 1 liter. dulcevidaspirits.com

Surfside variety packs include eight flavors of vodka-based cocktails. (Courtesy of Surfside)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Surfside vodka-based cocktails

Surfside’s line of canned cocktails includes the low-calorie, flavorful iced tea and vodka. The mix of real tea, lemonade and handcrafted stateside vodka is like a perfect Arnold Palmer with a kick. $20.79 per eight-pack, 4.5% ABV. drinksurfside.com

Talkhouse Encore canned cocktails are made with real fruit juices. (Courtesy of Talkhouse)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Talkhouse Encore cocktails

This line of fruit-forward drinks, made with all-natural juices, was inspired by the Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons of Long Island, New York. $19.99 per four-pack, 5% ABV. drinks.talkencore.com

Containing just fruit juice, vodka and sparkling water, Sprinter cocktails come in four flavors, including peach. (Courtesy of Sprinter)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Sprinter peach cocktail

Mixing premium vodka, real fruit juices and sparkling water, Sprinter cocktails come in grapefruit, lime, black cherry and peach, which is the standout, thanks to its sweetness and effervescence. $19.99 per eight-pack, 4.5% ABV. drinksprinter.com

Each of Dogfish Head's canned cocktails includes two shots of the company's spirits. (Courtesy of Dogfish Head)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Dogfish Head blood orange mango vodka crush

Vodka is distilled over blood oranges and mangoes, then blended with orange juice, mango juice and lime for a sweet, tart burst of flavor. $5 per 355-milliliter can, 7% ABV. dogfish.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

