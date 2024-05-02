Food & Dining

These 5 Georgia products won a 2024 Good Food Award

Minor Jimenez Tarrazu coffee. Courtesy of Wild Grain Photography

Credit: Wild Grain

Credit: Wild Grain

Minor Jimenez Tarrazu coffee. Courtesy of Wild Grain Photography
This year, almost 2,000 food and drink producers across the U.S. submitted their products to the Good Food Foundation for a chance to win a Good Food Award, which recognizes sustainably made products with superior craftsmanship and flavor.

These five Georgia products were among the 2024 winners:

- Tarrazu - Minor Jiminez from Firelight Coffee in Atlanta (coffee category)

Strawberry-rose-infused honeycomb. Courtesy of Bella Donna

Credit: Bella Donna

Credit: Bella Donna

- Strawberry-Rose Infused Honey from Bee Healthy in Rising Fawn (honey category)

Strawberry lemon cocktail syrup. Courtesy of James Farmer

Credit: James Farmer

Credit: James Farmer

- Strawberry Lemon Cocktail Syrup from Farmers Jam in Atlanta (elixirs category)

Stay Peachy coffee. Courtesy of Emma Roberts

Credit: Emma Roberts

Credit: Emma Roberts

- Finca El Placer ”Stay Peachy” Sebastian Ramirez from Peach Coffee Roasters in Alpharetta (coffee category)

Green Hill and Thomasville Tomme cheeses. Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

- Green Hill from Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville (cheese category)

This year, 215 products were given Good Food Awards across 18 categories. Each category includes up to three winners from every U.S. region, including North, South, East, West and Central. Notably in the coffee category, two of the three Southern winners were from Georgia.

Interested businesses must submit their products for a blind taste test by experts in their selected category, and the top five scorers in each category are named finalists. The companies and products are vetted by the foundation to ensure they meet standards of sustainability, sourcing and responsibility, then the finalists are narrowed down to three winners.

Winners receive a medal, an invitation to the Good Food Awards Ceremony and use of the Good Food Awards Winner seal on their winning product.

Read more about the Georgia winners here.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

