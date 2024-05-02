These 5 Georgia products won a 2024 Good Food Award

Credit: Bella Donna Credit: Bella Donna

- Strawberry-Rose Infused Honey from Bee Healthy in Rising Fawn (honey category)

- Strawberry Lemon Cocktail Syrup from Farmers Jam in Atlanta (elixirs category)

- Finca El Placer ”Stay Peachy” Sebastian Ramirez from Peach Coffee Roasters in Alpharetta (coffee category)

- Green Hill from Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville (cheese category)

This year, 215 products were given Good Food Awards across 18 categories. Each category includes up to three winners from every U.S. region, including North, South, East, West and Central. Notably in the coffee category, two of the three Southern winners were from Georgia.

Interested businesses must submit their products for a blind taste test by experts in their selected category, and the top five scorers in each category are named finalists. The companies and products are vetted by the foundation to ensure they meet standards of sustainability, sourcing and responsibility, then the finalists are narrowed down to three winners.

Winners receive a medal, an invitation to the Good Food Awards Ceremony and use of the Good Food Awards Winner seal on their winning product.

Read more about the Georgia winners here.

