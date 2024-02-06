Stock Up: Products from 3 socially responsible companies

$15 per 12-ounce jar of honey, $16 per 16-ounce bag of granola, $65-$120 for gift boxes. Available at jasmine-kitchen.myshopify.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Coconut oil

The Philippines is the second largest exporter of coconut oil in the world, but many workers harvesting and processing coconuts there struggle to earn a living even when they work full time. Dignity is working to change that by training small-scale farmers in organic and sustainable practices, paying its workers fair wages and providing training opportunities. Your jar of organic raw coconut oil will be signed by the person who filled it and their stories are available on the Dignity website. You can use the oil to saute dinner, make a grilled cheese sandwich or as a spread on toast. The jar has a two-year lifespan and can be stored in or out of a refrigerator.

$19.95 per 15-ounce jar. Available at dignitycoconuts.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Handou Credit: Handou

Prepared meals

Every two meals purchased from Good Measure Meals provides one free meal to a neighbor through Open Hand. The menu changes quarterly, with more than 100 breakfast, lunch and dinner options. There are healthful meals, meals tailored to certain medical conditions, and the option of ordering family-style meals, rather than individual servings. Frozen meals are delivered right to your door. We loved the beef bourguignon with mashed cauliflower; Cuban braised pork with brown rice and roasted plantains (the tangy, herbal marinade may be why it’s a favorite); jerk chicken with mashed sweet potatoes; and Mediterranean falafel with farro salad and vegetables.

$9.50 to $12.65 per meal; there is a $75 minimum per order. Subscriptions available. All prices include delivery. Available at goodmeasuremeals.com. Use code “AJC20″ to take 20% off your first subscription box. Code is good for boxes delivered by Dec. 31, 2024.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.