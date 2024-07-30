Stock Up: 3 things that give you a taste of the South

$9 per 16-ounce jar. Available at Capella Cheese, Grant Park Market, Old 4th Ward Market, Kelly’s Market and brambleinajar.com.

Credit: Nancy Webb Credit: Nancy Webb

Pecan oil

Peacock Orchards’ pecan oil also was a finalist in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition. It tastes of fresh pecans and is perfect for baking when you want to enhance the pecan flavor, like in Nancy Peacock Webb’s pecan blondies. Her second favorite use is as a dipping oil for freshly baked bread. Peacock Orchards also sells shelled raw pecans, pecan flour and even pecan shells to use when smoking meats.

$10 per 5-ounce bottle, $16 per 8-ounce bottle. Products can be shipped only within Georgia. Available at Canton Farmers Market and peacockorchards.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Courtesy of Hierogram Credit: Courtesy of Hierogram

Georgia peach soda

The small town of Bishop, southwest of Athens, is home to New Creation Soda Works, whose Peches Georgia peach soda won the grand prize in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition. It contains just peaches, carbonated water and a little cane sugar, with no artificial flavors. Like the other New Creation drinks, it’s light and really refreshing, and we understand why founder Paul Kooistra said that serving them over ice will dilute the flavor. Just chill and serve. When we bought our cans, the store manager sang the praises of Split, New Creation’s banana cream soda, so we couldn’t resist adding a four-pack of that to our cart as well.

$8.99-$12 per four-pack of 12-ounce cans. Available at the Fresh Market and newcreationsoda.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.