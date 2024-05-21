Stock Up: 3 gift suggestions for beverage lovers

A French press coffee maker is quick, consistent, requires no electricity and has a small footprint on your kitchen counter. If it is stylish, like Cribsi’s Bodum Chambord, that’s even better. The press is easy to use: Pull out the plunger; add 1 teaspoon of coarsely ground coffee per half cup of water; pour hot water into the carafe, making sure to leave at least an inch of space at the top; put the top on, leaving the plunger up; let the coffee steep 4 minutes, and then slowly push the plunger down and turn the lid to pour a cup of hot coffee. For cold brew, use cold water and double the amount of coffee, then let the coffee steep in the refrigerator 10-12 hours, or overnight. This is a coffee maker that can be used at home or on the road.

$54.99. Available at cribsi.com.

For tea drinkers

Just Add Honey Tea Co., which Brandi Shelton started 17 years ago, offers a tea of the month box. The tea shop has more than 50 blends and single-sourced teas, all the accessories you need for brewing, and a place to relax while enjoying a cup. April’s tea of the month was a honeysuckle latte and, for May, it’s Miss Ruby, a combination of sweet, tart, floral and fruity flavors. The box holds four 1-ounce tins of tea — mango rose, cacao rose, lavender fields and jasmine green pearls — as well as honey sticks, tea filters and brewing instructions.

$25 per box. Order at justaddhoney.net to pick up at the shop, 684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta, or for delivery.

For those who love sparkling beverages

We used the Drinkmate OmniFizz beverage carbonator at a dinner party and dazzled guests with sparkling juices, infused waters, even iced tea. You can turn a still cocktail into a sparkling drink and make homemade hard seltzer by combining cold water and a shot of flavored vodka or gin. The OmniFizz allows you to infuse drinks with just the right amount of carbonation, and it uses a threaded carbon dioxide cylinder that can carbonate up to 60 liters. There’s even a cylinder exchange program.

$110.99 to $209.98. Available at Amazon and idrinkproducts.com.

