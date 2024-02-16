Food & Dining

Sichuan hot pot concept Xi Hotpot opens in Duluth this month

Credit: Courtesy of Xi Hotpot

Sichuan hot pot restaurant Xi Hotpot is set to open in Duluth on Feb. 24.

Located at 2645 N. Berkley Lake Road, the cuisine is inspired by Chongqing, a municipality in China’s Sichuan province that is well-known for its hot pot dishes, according to a news release. Hot pot is a style of communal dining where guests add various meats, vegetables and other ingredients to a warm broth.

The eatery comes from co-owners Kevin Zhang and Theo Wang, the latter of whom was previously a manager at hot pot chain the Dolar Shop.

The menu incorporates Sichuan ingredients like mala, a spicy, numbing seasoning, and soup bases like beef tallow, mushroom and bone broth. Additions include milk marinated beef, fried pork, chilled duck intestines, squid, pig brain, udon noodles, tofu, winter melon, corn, bean sprouts and snacks like fried buns and braised pork sausages. For drinks, the eatery offers a variety of milk teas, fruit teas and smoothies.

The main dining room of Xi Hotpot, a new concept that will open in Duluth this month.

The 6,000-square-foot space features a red and teal interior decorated with lattice woodwork, pendant lights styled after paper lanterns and murals of Chinese landscapes.

Xi Hotpot will be open daily from 1-10 p.m.

2645 N. Berkley Lake Road NW, Duluth. 470-423-6645, www.xihotpot.us

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.