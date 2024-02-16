Sichuan hot pot concept Xi Hotpot opens in Duluth this month

Sichuan hot pot restaurant Xi Hotpot is set to open in Duluth on Feb. 24.

Located at 2645 N. Berkley Lake Road, the cuisine is inspired by Chongqing, a municipality in China’s Sichuan province that is well-known for its hot pot dishes, according to a news release. Hot pot is a style of communal dining where guests add various meats, vegetables and other ingredients to a warm broth.

The eatery comes from co-owners Kevin Zhang and Theo Wang, the latter of whom was previously a manager at hot pot chain the Dolar Shop.