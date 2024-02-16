Sichuan hot pot concept Xi Hotpot opens in Duluth this month

Sichuan hot pot restaurant Xi Hotpot is set to open in Duluth on Feb. 24.
Located at 2645 N. Berkley Lake Road, the cuisine is inspired by Chongqing, a municipality in China’s Sichuan province that is well-known for its hot pot dishes, according to a news release. Hot pot is a style of communal dining where guests add various meats, vegetables and other ingredients to a warm broth.
The eatery comes from co-owners Kevin Zhang and Theo Wang, the latter of whom was previously a manager at hot pot chain the Dolar Shop.
Credit: Courtesy of Xi Hotpot
Credit: Courtesy of Xi Hotpot
The menu incorporates Sichuan ingredients like mala, a spicy, numbing seasoning, and soup bases like beef tallow, mushroom and bone broth. Additions include milk marinated beef, fried pork, chilled duck intestines, squid, pig brain, udon noodles, tofu, winter melon, corn, bean sprouts and snacks like fried buns and braised pork sausages. For drinks, the eatery offers a variety of milk teas, fruit teas and smoothies.
Credit: Courtesy of Xi Hotpot
Credit: Courtesy of Xi Hotpot
The 6,000-square-foot space features a red and teal interior decorated with lattice woodwork, pendant lights styled after paper lanterns and murals of Chinese landscapes.
Xi Hotpot will be open daily from 1-10 p.m.
2645 N. Berkley Lake Road NW, Duluth. 470-423-6645, www.xihotpot.us
