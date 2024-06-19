If one recipe could explain Khushbu Shah’s approach to cooking, Breakfast Cereal Chevvdo would be it.

Chevvdo, she writes in “Amrikan: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora” (Norton, $35), refers to Indian snack mixes that traditionally owe their crunch to ingredients such as fried lentils and flattened rice. When her mom arrived in the United States from the Indian state of Gujarat in the 1970s, she adapted those formulas with what American supermarkets had to offer, and passed that ingenuity on to her daughter.

Like the famous DIY party cereal mix, Rice Chex is included in Shah’s customized combo. So are four other cereals, plus cashews, peanuts, sesame seeds, raisins and several Indian spices. “I like the sweetness and color that Froot Loops add — but feel free to customize the cereal selection with whatever you want to use up,” she advises.