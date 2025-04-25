Food & Dining
Redacted Basement Drink Parlor opens behind unassuming Summerhill side door

Expect cocktails like the Absinthe Colada and Froot Loop Milk Punch.
Redacted Basement Parlor Bar has opened in Summerhill after six years of waiting. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

After six years of building out and waterproofing the basement room at 63 Georgia Ave. in Summerhill, Redacted Basement Drink Parlor has opened its doors.

Judy Ho and Jake Karmin made plans to open a conspiracy-themed cocktail bar in 2019 after they lost their jobs when Hand in Hand in Virginia-Highland closed. The concept went through several iterations over the years, including a name change from Conspiracy to Redacted, and more recently a thematic switch to move away from the conspiracy theme altogether, Karmin said.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Karmin and Ho said they figured it wasn’t the right time to play up that particular angle.

Now, it’s a cozy neighborhood cocktail bar and one of the few late-night spots in Summerhill’s bustling Georgia Avenue stretch.

Curious bargoers can hunt down the black door on the side of 63 Georgia Ave. marked with the words “Redacted Basement Drink Parlor” in a typewriter font. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)

And while Redacted has teased at an opening date several times over the past few years, the culprit that’s held Karmin and Ho back is quite simple — “water,” Karmin said.

The 1,400-square-foot space is completely underground. Before they could open, they had to attempt to waterproof the basement. Karmin said they would try one method only to find pools of water after the next downpour.

Finally, the space was successfully sealed, and they were able to finish designing the rest of the space with the help of Laura Daniel from Revive Architecture.

On Tuesdays through Saturdays, curious bargoers can hunt down the black door on the side of 63 Georgia Ave. marked with the words “Redacted Basement Drink Parlor” in a typewriter font. Down a staircase, guests walk into a moodily lit basement with plush leather booths and bar seats that overlook an arched bar with blue lighting and an exposed brick wall.

Redacted’s menu features classic cocktails with a twist. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)

It’s a far cry from the “creepy” basement Ho and Karmin inherited six years ago, they said.

Karmin and Ho both come from dive bar backgrounds, so they wanted an opportunity to create something a little more laid back and relaxed, they said. Redacted’s menu features classic cocktails with “our little riff on it, like a little twist,” Ho said.

Expect options like the Absinthe Colada (St. George Absinthe Verte, Rhum JM Agricole, coconut syrup and pineapple), Not Your Sister’s Amaretto Sour (Amaretto Paolucci, bourbon, lemon and sherry) and the popular Froot Loop Milk Punch (Fruit Loop cereal milk, Italian bergamot liqueur, Earl Grey simple syrup and lemon juice).

There are also several beers, wines and a charcuterie plate, but that will be the only food available.

Karmin and Ho imagine Redacted as a relaxing space with music that still leaves room for chatter.

“It’s rewarding,” Karmin said about finally opening Redacted’s doors. “It’s almost relaxing.”

Other restaurants and bars in Summerhill include Halfway Cooks Beer, Maepole, Psito, Southern National and Wood’s Chapel BBQ.

Redacted is open 5 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Saturdays.

63 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/redactedbasementdrinkparlor

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

