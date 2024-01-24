RECIPES: For the love of gluten-free cookies and tea

Sounds a bit like this tea-and-cookie duo.

Both mothers of two, Polansky is a successful graphic designer who grew up on an Israeli kibbutz, Chordia a Mumbai native who teaches at Morehouse School of Medicine and works as a physician at Grady Memorial Hospital. During the pandemic, both women started to look outside their professions for ways to reduce stress and anxiety — and connect with people.

Chordia and her husband, Abe Thomas, also a physician, turned their love of tea and travel into Herbs & Kettles, a business that imports high-quality teas from India. Polansky, who has enjoyed baking since she was a child but has issues with wheat and processed sugar, started to go deep into gluten-free sweets. She found inspiration in the sesame, tahini and citrus she remembers from Israel.

“I’m pretty sure that my sense of flavor combination was developed earlier on, because I used to dip green olives in sugar,” Polansky said as Chordia poured tea. “I think that when COVID hit, I had such a need to go back to like maybe the safety of my childhood. I had flowers and herbs on the balcony, and it was my escape.”

At the same time, Chordia and Thomas were nurturing a garden that started with a single blueberry bush, and sipping tea. “It grounded us,” Chordia said. When they began to import teas and sell them at local farmers markets, Chordia — who spent a decade moving from state to state while she and her husband trained to be doctors — found camaraderie in tea. It fueled her creativity and stimulated conversations. “The one thing I craved was community, like real people, people I could spend time with having conversations, and feel comfortable,” she said.

In 2022, Chordia and Polansky staged their first tea-and-cookie pop-up at Bella Cucina in Buckhead. Since then, they’ve been sharing their love of camellia sinensis and confections at events around town. Polansky — who crafts sweet treats with the same precision and panache she brings to graphic design — sells cookie boxes via her Instagram account. Chordia purveys tea via the Herbs & Kettles website, and at Grant Park and Piedmont farmers markets.

When I first tried Polansky’s small cookies, I found them unusual, and irresistible. Could low-sugar, gluten-free cookies really be this satisfying? With Valentine’s Day approaching, I asked Polansky to share some cookies suitable for baking at home. I requested that one use Herbs & Kettles tea as an ingredient.

Big thumbs-up to the results.

Her Tahini, Honey and Orange Cookies, little puffy rounds scented with citrus and rolled in sesame seeds, are a cinch to make. Masala Chai Tea Cookies can be cut into hearts, or any shape, and pack all the pleasures of a cup of ginger-and-cardamom-laced tea. Brown Butter-Black Sesame Cookies are flavor bombs like I’ve never had before, earthy, exhilarating and — dare I say? — redolent of strong coffee.

Savoring a few sweet bites in the moment, Polansky says, is far better than binging. But first, Chordia would add, put on the kettle.

RECIPES

Deklah Polansky’s gluten-free tea cookies are sure to make anyone’s Valentine’s Day a little sweeter.

Wheat-free baking is a precise science. If at all possible, weigh the flour and follow instructions for chilling dough and freezing before baking. Unbaked dough may be frozen until ready to use.

Brown Butter-Black Sesame Cookies

Dark-brown butter and heady black sesame are exciting bedfellows, as Polansky’s sensational cookie recipe demonstrates. The lemon glaze gives it a sweet-tangy finish.

Tahini, Honey and Orange Cookies

Almond flour, honey and tahini give these cookies a wonderfully springy texture, and the sesame seed coating imparts crispness. The smell of orange reminds Polansky of her childhood in Israel.

Masala Chai Tea Cookies

By steeping masala chai in brown butter, you get a wonderfully spicy cookie. Glazing gently with chai-infused honey adds an extra sweet zing. We used Atlanta-based Herbs & Kettles’ masala chai in this recipe, and loved the results.

