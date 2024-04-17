RECIPES: Dishes to boost your brainpower

The brain is the command center. If our bodies were computers, our brains would be the hard drive, controlling our every move.

Brain health is a hot topic. According to one scientific journal, “The call to optimize brain health is now a local, regional and global priority.”

What is brain health? There is no universally recognized definition, but a 2020 report about the topic published in The BMJ medical journal points to six pillars of brain health: physical activity, mental exercise, a healthy diet, social interaction, ample sleep and relaxation and control of vascular risk factors.

Success in these areas is practically the definition of the “Blue Zones,” geographic regions such as Italy, Greece and Japan with lower rates of chronic diseases and a longer life expectancy. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, “The Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, or MIND diet, targets the health of the aging brain.” The key aspect of the MIND diet highlights plant-based foods and limits the intake of animal and high saturated fat foods.

Like every other organ, brains change as they age. Even healthy brains have natural cognitive decline. Brain health is trending because we’re trying to improve and extend our lives. According to Dr. Annie Fenn, a physician, chef and author of the science-based cookbook and brain care manual “The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food” (Artisan, 2023), it’s possible to fend off Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia while still eating delicious food.

We don’t need to move to Sardinia, Corsica or Osaka! The key to success with the MIND diet is to make it accessible; adaptation is directly related to approachability. If a healthy diet is easy and accessible, we are more likely to adhere to it.

RECIPES

This trio of recipes aligns with the Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, or MIND diet, which targets brain health. Mediterranean Lentil Walnut Lettuce Cups are a plant-forward meaty crumble that mirrors the taste of shawarma. Baked Orange Mustard Salmon with Asparagus is a breeze to assemble; the best part is that you cook the fillets from frozen. Reduced Sugar Berry Crisp is bursting with fruit flavor and potent brain food.

Mediterranean Lentil Walnut Lettuce Cups

“Eating fiber-rich foods supports brain health by reducing blood cholesterol, keeping blood sugar from spiking after a meal, and helping cultivate a healthy gut microbiome,” Dr. Annie Fenn wrote in an email interview. The lentils, nuts and fresh vegetables in this recipe are inexpensive sources of dietary fiber.

This makes about 4 cups of lentil mixture and 2 cups of tzatziki. Both recipes will keep well in separate sealable containers in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Before serving, give them a good stir. If you do not have the time or inclination to make tzatziki, there are ready-made ones available in the refrigerated deli section of the supermarket.

Baked Orange Mustard Salmon with Asparagus

Fish and seafood are low in calories and fat, but high in protein, which makes them very filling. Fenn shares that salmon is great for brain health, too, saying, “Cold water fish like salmon is one of the best sources of DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid the brain needs to thrive at any age.”

The technique of cooking salmon from frozen means that this healthful recipe can be accessible in a moment’s notice if you have fillets in the freezer.

Reduced Sugar Berry Crisp

Our brains rely on sugar to function, but too much sugar can have adverse effects. This fruit-forward dessert is packed with sweet, juicy berries and much less sugar than a typical crisp. Fenn states, “Berries provide a robust dose of flavonoids, bioactive substances that quell inflammation in the brain. Eating one half-cup of berries at least twice a week has been associated with better cognitive health.”

Any combination of fresh berries will work for this crisp, including strawberries, blackberries or raspberries. You will need about 4 cups total of fruit. (Frozen berries can also be used without defrosting and will produce a more juicy crisp.)

