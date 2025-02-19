Recipes celebrate solo cooking as ‘joyous act of self-care’

It’s no surprise to me that so few cookbooks cater to the person who regularly cooks for one. Even as someone who enjoys tinkering in the kitchen, I find it hard to get excited about preparing a meal from scratch if there’s no one to share it.

Eleanor Wilkinson knows this feeling. A native of rural England who graduated from the famed Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland, she found herself living alone after ending a long-term relationship. Despite her passion for cooking, she quickly grew tired of eating leftovers from the same Pyrex dish every night. The prospect of facing a sinkful of dirty dishes diminished her culinary ambition even more.

That’s how she came to create a viral social media series that’s now a cookbook: “One Pot, One Portion: 100 Simple Recipes Just for You” (Clarkson Potter, $28). Her mission, she explains, is to turn cooking into a “joyous act of self-care” with quality ingredients, low-lift techniques and minimal utensils. And without the unwanted leftovers.