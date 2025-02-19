Recipes celebrate solo cooking as ‘joyous act of self-care’

It’s no surprise to me that so few cookbooks cater to the person who regularly cooks for one. Even as someone who enjoys tinkering in the kitchen, I find it hard to get excited about preparing a meal from scratch if there’s no one to share it.
Eleanor Wilkinson knows this feeling. A native of rural England who graduated from the famed Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland, she found herself living alone after ending a long-term relationship. Despite her passion for cooking, she quickly grew tired of eating leftovers from the same Pyrex dish every night. The prospect of facing a sinkful of dirty dishes diminished her culinary ambition even more.
That’s how she came to create a viral social media series that’s now a cookbook: “One Pot, One Portion: 100 Simple Recipes Just for You” (Clarkson Potter, $28). Her mission, she explains, is to turn cooking into a “joyous act of self-care” with quality ingredients, low-lift techniques and minimal utensils. And without the unwanted leftovers.
While Wilkinson takes satisfaction in feeding others, she also appreciates the luxury of deciding what to eat and when based on her own moods and cravings. She defines her chapters accordingly: Comfort (“when you need to feel cozy and homey”), Fresh (to “energize you and bring a little zing to your day”), Simple (“satisfaction without stress”), Special (“to show yourself a little extra love”) and Sweet (“food that is impossible not to enjoy, and not just for dessert.”)
All are made in one small pot, pan, skillet or individual-size serving dish: Chicken + Broccoli Alfredo, Gyoza Stir-Fry, Salami + Hot Honey Frying Pan Pizza, Self-Saucing Chocolate Mug Cake.
Clever tips throughout help cooks avoid waste and repurpose ingredients. And I found it easy to multiply quantities for an extra diner. By using a slightly larger pan and increasing the veggies, I expanded Tuscan Chicken + Potato into a fabulous feast for two with only one additional plate to wash.
Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.
