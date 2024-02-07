RECIPE: Flourless chocolate cake is a slice of history

Flourless chocolate cake: Sounds so mod, doesn’t it? Remember the molten chocolate cakes of the ‘90s? Scroll through Instagram or TikTok and you won’t have to — versions of the cake are scattered across social media offering ways for chocolate hounds to eat chocolate cake without gluten. It has become ubiquitous in our culinary landscape, and for good reason: It’s yummy.

Is it surprising, then, to find that the cake is most likely more than 100 years old? La torta tenerina (also called the Queen of Montenegro cake, named after Elena of Montenegro, who became queen of Italy in 1900), was first documented in Ferrara, Italy, and is still found on restaurant and bakery menus there. But cakes of its kind were most likely made before then. South to the Amalfi Coast on the island of Capri, you’ll find torta Caprese, a dense, flourless cake that uses almond meal (or almond flour) for structure. Like la torta tenerina, it has an almost gooey center encased in a delicate crumb, created by the incorporation of meringue.

These cakes use dark chocolate (the darker the better — at least 70% cocoa), and the classic method of creating a pate a bombe (egg yolks mixed with sugar) that’s later mixed with the chocolate, butter and almond flour. A meringue is folded in as the last step to lighten and create texture. The result is a dense, brownie-like cake that’s barely an inch thick, with a thin, delicate crust.