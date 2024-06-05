Steak and salad makes an excellent weeknight meal that feels fancy with little effort. The trick is to build layers of flavor in both the meat and side, while keeping the ingredient list and cooking time short.

To boost flavor, a vinaigrette does double duty as a marinade and salad dressing. To this, I add what could be considered an excessive amount of garlic (reduce it to one clove if you’re sensitive), along with a hefty amount of lemon zest. It’s punchy and tangy enough to add flavor to a flank steak in a 10-minute marinade, while also a delicious foil to lettuce and thinly sliced radishes.

To cook the steak, I employ a two-step method: frequent flipping on the stovetop, followed by a stint under a broiler. Starting the steak on the stove ensures that it builds up an exterior crust quickly; moving it to the broiler before the pan really starts to smoke makes the cooking process much more pleasant for you (and your fire alarm). The cooking times in the recipe below are for a medium-rare steak; if you’d like it cooked more than that, increase the time under the broiler, checking the steak’s internal temperature every minute.