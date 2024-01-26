Quavo partners with spirits brand to launch new white cognac

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

The new drink is one of the first white cognacs available in the United States. Atlanta is the first city where White X will launch, as it will be available in local liquor stores as early as Friday, according to Sazerac. The drink will later launch in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas. Starting Feb. 7, the first 100 bottles of White X will be available via spirits retailer BlockBar for roughly $60.

It’ll be offered in all markets across the country in June.

Jess Scheerhorn, Sazerac’s global brand director of cognacs, said choosing Atlanta as the official launch site was a no-brainer, given it’s Quavo’s hometown. Sazerac, one of the largest global spirits companies, developed White X in four years. Scheerhorn said the brand being independent allows them to do fun partnerships like the one with Quavo. The spirits company is also pairing with singer Chris Stapleton for Traveller Whiskey via its Buffalo Trace brand.

“This cognac tastes different from other cognacs,” she said. “It flips the status quo—it doesn’t have to be harsh, heavy and dark. We were looking for a change agent, someone who’s trying to shake up the game and do things a bit differently, and Quavo was at the top of the list.”

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Ben Carrington, a bond and royal portfolio manager for Sazerac, led Wednesday night’s tasting.

“Just because it’s younger, doesn’t mean it can’t be as good, it can’t be as strong, it can’t be as mixable, it can’t be as sessionable” he said. “A big market for cognac is African Americans ... and as we’re moving on, liquor brands are finally understanding that the palates are becoming more sophisticated, so making it more accessible is important.”

Last summer, Quavo dropped his highly-anticipated sophomore album “Rocket Power,” in honor of his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was fatally shot in 2022. In September, Quavo brought Takeoff’s case to the White House, advocating for legislation to reduce gun violence.

As for Quavo’s plans for the near future, “I’m just focused on making new music and just (having) more engagement with my fans this year,” he told the AJC.